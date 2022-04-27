ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town, ME

Old Town peppers scoreboard early, shuts down MDI in season opener

By Dave Peck
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLD TOWN – Old Town softball opened up its 2022 season with a 9-0 win over MDI...

WDEA AM 1370

MDI Softball Shutout at Old Town 9-0 [PHOTOS]

The Old Town Coyotes opened their 2022 season with a 9-0 win at home against MDI on Tuesday, April 26th. Old Town's pitcher had 12 strikeouts while Addy Boyce struck out 5 for MDI. Old Town scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 2nd, 2 in the 3rd, 1...
OLD TOWN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Boys Tennis Beats WA Girls Lose

The MDI Tennis Teams dodged the raindrops on Wednesday afternoon, April 27th trekking down to East Machias to play Washington Academy. The Boys won 5-0 while the Girls lost 1-4. Here are the individual results. Boys. 1st singles Westy Granholm won 8-1 2nd singles Max Friedlander won 8-0 3rd singles...
EAST MACHIAS, ME
WFMZ-TV Online

Maine scores a late third period goal to take game 3 from Reading

PORTLAND, Me. - Maine got a game back in the series with a 5-4 win over Reading on Thursday night in game three. All four of the Royals goals came in the second period, giving them a 4-3 lead at the time. Four different skaters finding the back of the net for the Royals in game three.
READING, PA
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Friday, April 29

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Friday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Gabriela Rocha-Medeiros struck out nine while scattering 11 hits with one walk for seven runs (five earned) to capture the win. She also had an RBI single in the seventh inning. Offensively, the Blue Devils were led by Jolie Ferro, who had a big day at the plate as she went 4-for-5 with three doubles and four RBIs. Sydney Merusi was 2-for-4 while Cassidy Saucier had her first varsity hit with an RBI. Cait Andre was 2-for-2. Holly Perdigao and Ava Pepin each had a RBI. Fairhaven (6-4, 4-1 SCC) hosts Seekonk on Monday.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
101.9 The Rock

Flewelling & Kingsbury To Lead Presque Isle Basketball Teams

The search for new coaches for the Presque Isle boys and girl's varsity basketball programs is over and two familiar names will be leading the Wildcats beginning in 2022-23. Last month Jeff Hudson announced his retirement from coaching after leading the girls' program for 23 seasons and leading the Wildcats to 3 State Championships. Just one week later it was announced that the boys coach, Terry Cummings, was stepping away from the program after 11 seasons in Presque Isle.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME

