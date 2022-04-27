Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 15:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west to northwest winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...La Junta Vicinity/Otero County, Eastern Las Animas County, Las Animas Vicinity/Bent County and Springfield Vicinity/Baca County Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

BACA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO