Dickinson County, MI

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Carroll, Frederick MD and Washington Counties. In Virginia, Western Loudoun County. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
City
Lake, MI
City
Marquette, MI
County
Marquette County, MI
County
Dickinson County, MI
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clarke, Eastern Loudoun, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clarke; Eastern Loudoun; Frederick FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Montgomery, Northwest Howard and Northwest Harford Counties. In Virginia, Frederick VA, Clarke and Eastern Loudoun Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Montgomery, Northwest Howard and Northwest Harford Counties. In Virginia, Frederick VA, Clarke and Eastern Loudoun Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Carroll, Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Carroll, Frederick MD and Washington Counties. In Virginia, Western Loudoun County. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Eastern Las Animas County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 15:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west to northwest winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...La Junta Vicinity/Otero County, Eastern Las Animas County, Las Animas Vicinity/Bent County and Springfield Vicinity/Baca County Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Kearny, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Finney; Kearny; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Kearny, northwestern Finney and southwestern Scott Counties through 415 PM CDT At 348 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles south of Leoti, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of . MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Frontier The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cambridge, or 27 miles southeast of Curtis, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Frontier County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 14:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Basin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 14:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON Scattered snow showers continue this afternoon. Little to no new snow accumulation is expected.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 14:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Grand Valley; Upper Gunnison River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Valley, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Central Colorado River Basin, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin and Upper Gunnison River Valley. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 17:42:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...The northern and eastern beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for De Baca County, Eastern San Miguel County, Espanola Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 14:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: De Baca County; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Quay County; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast and northwest New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible with visibilities being limited to less than 1 mile at times in dust-prone locations.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gosper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GOSPER AND NORTHEASTERN FURNAS COUNTIES At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arapahoe, or 27 miles north of Norton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 350 PM CDT, golf ball size hail was reported 4 miles south of Arapahoe. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Arapahoe, Holbrook and Edison. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSPER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hodgeman, Ness, Pawnee, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hodgeman; Ness; Pawnee; Rush A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ness, northeastern Hodgeman, northwestern Pawnee and western Rush Counties through 415 PM CDT At 342 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bazine, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Alexander around 355 PM CDT. McCracken around 400 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Nekoma, Hargrave and Rush Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HODGEMAN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline; Seward TORNADO WATCH 158 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE SEWARD
GAGE COUNTY, NE

