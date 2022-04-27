ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Champions League: Manchester City edges Real Madrid in semifinal clash

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7cfI_0fLF3V4100

April 26 (UPI) -- Manchester City earned a dramatic 4-3 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal matchup.

Kevin De Bruyne quickly put City ahead and the Premier League club never looked back in the thrilling seven-goal affair. The two sides will meet again in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu on May 4 for a spot in the UCL final.

De Bruyne scored a header inside two minutes to give City an early 1-0 lead in the match. According to ESPN Stats & Information, his goal at the 1:35 mark is the quickest ever scored in a Champions League semifinal.

Shortly after, Gabriel Jesus doubled City's lead on 11 minutes. The crafty forward turned Madrid defender David Alaba on the edge of the box before firing a shot past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid striker Karim Benzema finished a perfect volley in the 33rd minute to snatch a goal back, but City continued to take advantage of Madrid's lackluster defensive play in the second half.

City's Phil Foden scored a header in the opening minutes of the second to restore his club's two-goal advantage. Just minutes later, however, Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. raced down the left flank and scored to cut the deficit back to a single goal.

Midfielder Bernardo Silva gave City some breathing room again when he scored from just inside the box in the 74th minute.

Madrid responded in the 82nd minute when a handball from defender Aymeric Laporte handed Benzema a penalty shot, which he easily converted against Ederson. Real Madrid, though, was unable to pull any closer.

"Manchester City are a team that play very good football," Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters. "We competed. ... The good thing is we scored three, but the bad thing is we conceded four."

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Champions League: Liverpool knocks off Villarreal in semifinal first leg

April 27 (UPI) -- Liverpool cruised to a dominant 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal matchup Wednesday at Anfield. Villarreal battled in the first half but came unglued in the second as midfielder Jordan Henderson's deflected cross soared past goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli -- later ruled as a Pervis Estupinan own goal. Liverpool striker Sadio Mane scored just minutes later to clinch the victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

TV footage reveals Karim Benzema was targeted with a laser shining at his head before keeping his cool to score his staggering Panenka penalty for Real Madrid against Manchester City

Karim Benzema was targeted with a laser pen by fans moments before keeping his cool to slot home a stylish Panenka penalty in Real Madrid's defeat at Manchester City. The pulsating Champions League semi-final encounter saw City take away a 4-3 advantage at the Etihad Stadium, but Benzema's spot-kick eight minutes from the end to complete the scoring in a seven-goal thriller could prove critical in the tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool won’t take Villarreal lightly in Champions League after shock Bayern and Juventus wins

JURGEN KLOPP says Villarreal have lost the shock factor — but he will not be taking them lightly. The Liverpool manager claims the Spanish underdogs were under-estimated by powerhouses Bayern Munich and Juventus in earlier Champions League knockout stages and Klopp is wary ahead of tonight’s first-leg semi-final tie at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Phil Foden
Person
David Alaba
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
ESPN

Villarreal, Atletico Madrid prove that strong defensive soccer belongs in Champions League, modern era

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City is undoubtedly the glamour tie of the two UEFA Champions League semifinals, but the other offers a clash of styles that's becoming increasingly rare at the highest level of football. If their quarterfinal performance against Bayern Munich is anything to go by, Villarreal is likely to set up in an extremely defensive system with all of their players close to their own penalty area and their opponents Liverpool will enjoy the vast majority of possession while trying to break down the "Yellow Submarine."
UEFA
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Manchester United

Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner. Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Kenedy, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku. Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have all kept their place in the starting XI, forming real chemistry in recent weeks. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Manchester City#Premier League#Ucl#Espn Stats Information
Yardbarker

Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Marcos Alonso's sublime volley was cancelled out as Cristiano Ronaldo prevented Chelsea getting all three points as they drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford. It was a dominant first half from the Blues, but there was no goal to show for their efforts. Kai Havertz came closest after N'Golo Kante had slotted him in behind a shaky Red Devils defence, only to be denied by David De Gea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Premier League giant wants to sign Juventus star

Manchester United has become the latest club to show interest in Paulo Dybala as he nears the end of his spell at Juventus. The attacker would leave the Bianconeri in the summer after the club decided against offering him a contract extension. The former Palermo man remains one of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Chelsea in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after a dominant 2020/21 season and Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to win it again boasting as they do one of the best squads in Europe.European champions Chelsea have proven they have what it takes to dethrone City, however, having done it in last season's Champions League final and will be hoping to add a domestic title to the one won in Porto.Liverpool were winners back in 2020 ending a 30-year wait for league glory and Jurgen Klopp is sure to have them back challenging again at the sharp end this season too while Manchester United will be looking to be back in the title picture with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his former club in the summer.It's not all about the action at the top though with Norwich, Watford and Brentford promoted to the top tier for 2020/21 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

PSG: Mauricio Pochettino and Kylian Mbappe '100% staying at club

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino says both he and forward Kylian Mbappe will "100%" be at the club next season. Pochettino's future has been questioned after his side were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16. That speculation comes despite the Argentine leading PSG - who he...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

'Emery knows what he's doing' - Enrique assesses Villareal

Former Liverpool and Villareal full-back Jose Enrique says the Reds are rightly considered favourites in their Champions League semi-final - but has warned of the danger of writing off their Spanish opponents. Speaking on Sportsworld, Enrique said: "Villareal are the underdogs, but look at what happened to Bayern, look what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Women v Brighton and Hove Albion Women - The Opposition

Manchester City Women welcome Brighton and Hove Albion Women knowing that victory will take them back into third place in the WSL, and within touching distance of claiming the final Champions League slot for next season. City have spent much of the second half of the season chasing down Spurs...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus is negotiating the transfer of Ligue 1 defender

Benoit Badiashile is the latest top defender to originate from France that is turning the heads of top European clubs. The AS Monaco man has become one of the finest players in his position in this campaign and he could earn a move away from Ligue 1. Juventus is adding...
SOCCER
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
345K+
Followers
55K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy