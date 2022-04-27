Williston businesses step in to pay for hotel rooms for those still without power

WILLISTON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — With those power outages in Williams County , some Williston residents are among those who still don’t have power.

That’s why a local hotel and a couple of businesses decided to help out by offering people a place to stay.

“We actually lost power on, I believe it would be, early Sunday morning about 2 a.m., 1:30 a.m. in the morning,” said Shannon Scott.

That’s when the Microtel Inn & Suites stepped in.

“We don’t want to be a hotel that just accepts incoming oil and gas workers, construction workers. We want to be part of the community in the good and bad times. So we just felt like it was our responsibility to provide those rooms for some of the guests that were in need,” said General Manager Gemma Jones.

The hotel and two businesses sponsored more than 70 nights so people could stay free of charge.

“I was like ‘Oh, let me call the Microtel.’ And she said, ‘All of the rooms have been taken up so far, but let me call you back in an hour.’ And she called me back and she said, ‘We were able to get you five nights.’ and I just bawled. I couldn’t believe it,” said Leah Webb.

Skin Win Dermatology is one of those businesses.

“We’ve sponsored five different families who are still without power. And gotten them into hotels so they can stay warm and safe until their power comes back on,” said Director/Owner Dr. Daniel Hoffman.

Both Scott and Webb say they’re grateful the community is so helpful.

“The Microtel has been amazing. They have just been fantastic bringing us in, letting us know that it’s taken care of. It’s just less stress for us to have to worry about and not worry about what’s at home,” said Scott.

“You don’t realize how much electricity means to you. A warm shower, my kids are just so thankful to jump on beds in the light,” said Webb.

Dr. Hoffman says Skin Win is challenging other local businesses to help out displaced residents still without power.

If you’d like to help sponsor a room, call Microtel at Inn & Suites at 701-577-4900.

