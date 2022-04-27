ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Williston businesses step in to pay for hotel rooms for those still without power

By Lauren Davis
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44peT3_0fLF3Hx500

WILLISTON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — With those power outages in Williams County , some Williston residents are among those who still don’t have power.

That’s why a local hotel and a couple of businesses decided to help out by offering people a place to stay.

“We actually lost power on, I believe it would be, early Sunday morning about 2 a.m., 1:30 a.m. in the morning,” said Shannon Scott.

That’s when the Microtel Inn & Suites stepped in.

“We don’t want to be a hotel that just accepts incoming oil and gas workers, construction workers. We want to be part of the community in the good and bad times. So we just felt like it was our responsibility to provide those rooms for some of the guests that were in need,” said General Manager Gemma Jones.

The hotel and two businesses sponsored more than 70 nights so people could stay free of charge.

“I was like ‘Oh, let me call the Microtel.’ And she said, ‘All of the rooms have been taken up so far, but let me call you back in an hour.’ And she called me back and she said, ‘We were able to get you five nights.’ and I just bawled. I couldn’t believe it,” said Leah Webb.

Skin Win Dermatology is one of those businesses.

“We’ve sponsored five different families who are still without power. And gotten them into hotels so they can stay warm and safe until their power comes back on,” said Director/Owner Dr. Daniel Hoffman.

Both Scott and Webb say they’re grateful the community is so helpful.

“The Microtel has been amazing. They have just been fantastic bringing us in, letting us know that it’s taken care of. It’s just less stress for us to have to worry about and not worry about what’s at home,” said Scott.

“You don’t realize how much electricity means to you. A warm shower, my kids are just so thankful to jump on beds in the light,” said Webb.

Dr. Hoffman says Skin Win is challenging other local businesses to help out displaced residents still without power.

If you’d like to help sponsor a room, call Microtel at Inn & Suites at 701-577-4900.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 3

Related
KFYR-TV

North Dakotans without power travel hundreds of miles for generators

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rural areas in western North Dakota are relying on generators for power as many electrical lines are still down throughout the state. Even though Bismarck was largely unaffected by weather-related power outages, hardware stores in the capital city have been selling more generators than usual. That’s because people from all over the state have been traveling to Bismarck stores since their local hardware stores were running low from such high demand.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Thousands remain without power as restoration plan continues

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Following a 24-hour storm of wet snow and high winds, power was knocked out across much of northwestern North Dakota. Power outages in North Dakota began as early as Saturday, April 23. At the peak of the outages, the Montana-Dakota Utilites Company had 1,800 customers without power. That number has been […]
MINOT, ND
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williston, ND
Williams County, ND
Industry
Williams County, ND
Business
Williston, ND
Industry
County
Williams County, ND
Williston, ND
Business
KX News

Closed Roads in North Dakota

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — UPDATE: 4/24 7:54 p.m. – All roads are open in North Dakota according to the NDDOT Roads Map. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has released a list of all the roads that are currently closed in the state due to the extreme weather. They have also begun to release information […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Scott
Person
Gemma Jones
Person
Daniel Hoffman
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
KX News

Extensive power outages remain in the wake of a second winter storm

Here’s an update on power outages in the region and when utilities expect power to be restored: Montana-Dakota Utilities: About 1,800 outages are still being reported on the MDU Outage Map web page. Virtually all affected communities are in northwestern North Dakota, in communities around and including Williston, Carson, Stanley, New Salem, Sentinel Butte, Crosby […]
MONTANA STATE
WJON

Updated North Dakota Snow Fall Totals for this Week

BISMARCK - After three days of heavy snow and strong winds in North Dakota there are some eye-popping totals around that state. The National Weather Service in Bismarck says three feet of snow fell in Minot. Other snow totals:. Glenburn - 30.5" Dickinson - 29.2" Norwich - 28" Lansford -...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Hotel Rooms#The Microtel Inn Suites#Microtel#Win Dermatology#Director Owner
Bring Me The News

National Guard joins emergency response as major flooding hits Grand Forks, Crookston

The onslaught of spring storms is creating significant flooding issues along the Red River Basin in North Dakota and Minnesota. The situation has escalated to the point that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist with emergency flood operations in several counties where emergency operation plans are already activated.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KX News

I-94 begins to reopen in Western ND

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — UPDATED: 4/24 at 3:37 p.m. – The NDDOT has opened all of I-94 and US 85 from Williston to South Dakota. While the closures are lifted, road conditions may vary, and No Travel Advisories may be in place.   ORIGINAL STORY: The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Victim of shooting in Minot identified

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department has identified the victim of the shooting that took place in northwest Minot on Friday, April 22 as Alexander R. Eckert, a 22-year-old man from Minot. Minot police responded to the northwest Minot address on a report of an unresponsive male lying in front of a residence […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

NDDOT advising No Travel in Western ND

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is issuing a No Travel Advisory for counties in and around Dickinson and Williston. The NDDOT is urging drivers to use caution and drive safely. For the most accurate road condition information check out the NDDOT website at travel.dot.nd.gov. KX will provide updates as we […]
WILLISTON, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Government Technology

Storms Spur Statewide Emergency in North Dakota

(TNS) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide emergency for flooding in eastern North Dakota and widespread utility infrastructure damage caused by a severe winter storm last weekend that has left thousands without electricity in the western part of the state. Additionally, Burgum has declared a disaster for areas impacted by record snowfall during the historic blizzard of April 12-14, based on local costs incurred for snow removal.
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

KX News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy