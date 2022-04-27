NCAA Baseball: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jackson Woodard has seen his hard work and determination at Arkansas payoff in the form of a scholarship from Sam Pittman. Woodard, 6-3, 228, came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on from Little Rock Christian. Woodard played in 11 games in 2021 with seven tackles, including five solo. That followed a true freshman season in 2020 when he played in four games and recorded two tackles. Since he only played in four games that preserved his redshirt season.
Comments / 0