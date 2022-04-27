Briefly UNT

TEXARKANA, Ark. — The UNT men’s golf team continued play at the Conference USA Championship on Tuesday at Texarkana Country Club and enters Wednesday’s final round of stroke play in a tie for ninth place at 10-over par, seven shots back of fourth-place Rice.

The top four teams after Wednesday’s final round of stroke play will advance to Thursday’s match play semifinals, with the final on Thursday afternoon set to decide the conference champion.

UNT was led on Tuesday by sophomore Diego Prone, who shot a 2-under 70 to move to 2-under for the tournament and is tied for eighth on the individual leaderboard. Prone is tied for third in the field in birdies (9) and tied for fourth in the field in Par 5 scoring (5-under).

Sophomore Vicente Marzilio and senior Lenny Bergsson each shot 1-over 73s on Tuesday. Bergsson is now tied for 22nd at 1-over for the tournament, and Marzilio, the defending individual champion, is tied for 33rd at 3-over.

The Mean Green will be paired with UAB and Middle Tennessee on Wednesday and will tee off from Hole 10 beginning at 8 a.m., with Viktor Forslund, and ending with Prone, who will tee off at 8:40 a.m.

Team Leaderboard1. Florida Atlantic (-9)

2. Southern Mississippi (-5)

3. UTSA (+1)

4. Rice (+3)

T5. No. 28 Charlotte (+6)

T5. Louisiana Tech (+6)

T7. UTEP (+9)

T7. Middle Tennessee (+9)

T9. North Texas (+10)

T9. UAB (+10)

11. Western Kentucky (+17)

12. Old Dominion (+22)

13. Marshall (+24)