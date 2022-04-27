ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

WWII Veteran takes flight

By Arlette Yousif
 2 days ago
101 year old Clifford Updike thrives in the sky - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A world war two veteran took flight today with Dream Flights, a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring seniors and Veterans.

At the young age of 101, Clifford Updike was reminded of his days at war throughout Europe.

“When we got off of the plane and we were walking towards the prairie grounds and there was a lot of fields of trucks parked out there. I knew that somebody had to be driving those trucks,” says WWII Veteran Clifford Updike.

This is Updike’s second flight with Dream Flights at Million Air Yuma. His daughter and son-in-law drove in from New Mexico to see him soar through the sky.

“Our mission is giving back to those who have given. And so for over 4,000 times, we’ve been able to feel a little joy, see a little step,” explains Dream Flights Crew Chief Lynn Sommars.

Sommars says it’s rewarding to be able to do what she and her husband do.

“Every night before we go… 'who are we going to meet? What are we going to learn?'” says Sommars.

One could only imagine the memories in Updike’s mind may fill history books.

“After we got all of our equipment and such like, they put a whole group of people on a train and nobody knew where they were going until after we were on our way,” explains Updike.

Updike served in the United States Army from 1942 to 1944. He was honorably discharged after getting injured at war, which left him with bomb fragments in his body.

Updike received a Purple Heart, an EAME medal, and a Good Conduct medal.

