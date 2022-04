LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The iconic Paddock at Churchill Downs is preparing for renovations according to a spokesperson for Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI). Tonya Abeln, the spokesperson with CDI, said the renovation is scheduled to finish in May 2024 in time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby and is estimated to cost $185-$200 million. This is the final phase in an investment plan previously announced.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO