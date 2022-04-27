ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

Kool Beenz cafe in East Longmeadow opens

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44LEW9_0fLEzlCn00

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A new café has recently opened up in East Longmeadow, serving coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches, and more.

Valley Climate Champions grant program taking applications

The Kool Beenz café opened up just last week and also serves five unique toast options. All menu items are fresh.

Kool Beenz is located at 64 Maple Street next to the Redstone Rail Trail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack to open in Chicopee’s Center Space Property; owner says city ‘is gonna be the spot’

Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack, the popular Easthampton seafood joint, is coming to Chicopee, expanding the reach of its popular slate of lobster rolls, clams and fish tacos. The new location will be at the city’s Center Space Property, by the corner of Center and South streets, where owner Kevin Sahagian said he wants to create a community hub.
CHICOPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
East Longmeadow, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
Live 95.9

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caf#Tea#Pastries#Food Drink#Kool Beenz Cafe#Valley Climate Champions#Kool Beenz Caf#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Boston

‘Two Grannies On The Road’ Share Adventures As They Visit Every Massachusetts Community

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Two Massachusetts grandmothers are documenting their travels across the state in search of food, fun, and adventure. They want to visit every community in the state. “One of my granddaughters last weekend said, ‘we have to get you on TikTok!’ Then the other granddaughter said no I don’t want to see my grandmother on TikTok,” said Beth Sobiloff of Plymouth. She may not be on TikTok — yet. But Sobiloff is not your average grandma. “So our current goal is to visit every city and town in Massachusetts so we’re 30 down and 321 to go,” said Sobiloff. With a passion...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston Globe

10 beautiful beach houses on the market, just in time for summer

Summer will soon arrive in Massachusetts, and with it the annual frenzied flight to the Cape and other beach towns. If trends continue, it’s likely to be a warm summer, making the cool, coastal housing market that much hotter. Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer in the region, is just over a month away, and in today’s crazy market it’s never too soon to start looking for the perfect seaside sanctuary. Here are 10 stunning waterfront properties on the market now:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsTimes

French fry restaurant brings Irish ‘chips’ of owner’s childhood to CT

Irish-born Emmet Moore grew up helping his parents make hand-cut fries, or “chips,” for their food truck and fish and chip shop. When he moved to the United States and married his wife, he craved the fries he loved from home, loaded with garlic and cheese or chicken with curry sauce.
Eater

A Win Son Co-Owner Opens a Laid-Back ‘Karaoke Saloon’ and Restaurant in Williamsburg

The pandemic affected many recreational activities at bars — pool, darts, and bowling — anything, of course, that encouraged groups of lively imbibers to get close to one another. But for Win Son and Win Son Bakery co-owner Josh Ku, no bar activity was as missed as karaoke — the foundation for events he often hosted at his Taiwanese American restaurant, prior to COVID-19. Now Ku is making his love for karaoke more official by opening his own, standalone, full-service dinner place that doubles as an open-room “karaoke saloon,” he says. Located at 253 Grand Street, near Roebling Street, in Williamsburg, Chino Grande opens tomorrow, April 27.
WILLIAMSBURG, MA
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy