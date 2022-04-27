Kool Beenz cafe in East Longmeadow opens
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A new café has recently opened up in East Longmeadow, serving coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches, and more.Valley Climate Champions grant program taking applications
The Kool Beenz café opened up just last week and also serves five unique toast options. All menu items are fresh.
Kool Beenz is located at 64 Maple Street next to the Redstone Rail Trail.

