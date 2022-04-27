ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Positive DSMB Recommendation for OCU400-101 Clinical Trial

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) states that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OCU400, the Company’s flagship modifier gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), reviewed safety data based on dosing to date and recommended that the...

MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that the company will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. TELA Bio's management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.
