Wichita woman sentenced to probation for child abuse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman who was arrested on suspicion of child abuse in February of 2019 received a probation sentence on Monday.

Amanda Moore, 31, of Wichita, was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

Back in February of 2019 , Moore was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after police responded to a call of a 2-year-old girl not breathing in the 1700 block of S. Faulders Lane .

Upon arrival, officers found the girl with her father, stepmother, and three other children, ages 4, 7, and 8. The girl was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Through an investigation, it was discovered that the girl was vomiting and not breathing. The father then began to perform lifesaving measures. At the hospital, the girl was found to have critical head injuries.

Moore was booked into jail on suspicion of child abuse. The other children were placed in police protective custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.