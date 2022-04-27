Inwood Dance Co. to perform 'The Sleeping Beauty'

Welcome to Needle Drop, our ongoing series about crucial pop music moments on TV. For all of the laughter, tears, and frustrated think-pieces it would inspire over its six seasons, one of the most indelible moments of HBO's Girls came early in its run, at the end of its third episode, "All Adventurous Women Do." A distraught Hannah Horvath (series star and creator Lena Dunham) listens to music as she hovers over her laptop, contemplating the perfect tweet to sum up her feelings about a recent HPV diagnosis and learning that her ex-boyfriend is gay. She drafts up a few self-pitying thoughts, only to quickly delete-delete-delete.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO