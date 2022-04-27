ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inwood, WV

Inwood Dance Co. to perform 'The Sleeping Beauty'

By Best of the Best
Journal & Sunday Journal
 2 days ago

SHEPHERDSTOWN -- The Inwood Dance Company awakens "The Sleeping Beauty" for its 39th anniversary at the Shepherd University's Frank Center on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available by contacting the...

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Tips on Playing Guitar and Singing

Written by Katie Sanakai for Guitar Tricks and 30 Day Singer. Strumming guitar and singing along brings up images of campfires or social gatherings with everyone nestled around the living room, calling out song titles. But you don’t want to be surprised by requests for songs you can’t play or sing, so make yourself a short list of tunes you know for the next time your friends come over and want to have some good, old-fashioned fun.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inwood, WV
City
Rachel, WV
operawire.com

Ten Singers Headed to Final Round of the 2022 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition

The Metropolitan Opera has announced the 10 finalists selected from the April 24, 2022, semi-final round of the Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition. The finalists will compete on the Met stage in the Grand Finals Concert hosted by Nadine Sierra and accompanied by the Met Orchestra under the baton of maestro Marco Armiliato. The concert is scheduled for Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.
PERFORMING ARTS
Primetimer

Needle Drop: 12 Times Girls Chose the Perfect Closing Music Cue

Welcome to Needle Drop, our ongoing series about crucial pop music moments on TV. For all of the laughter, tears, and frustrated think-pieces it would inspire over its six seasons, one of the most indelible moments of HBO's Girls came early in its run, at the end of its third episode, "All Adventurous Women Do." A distraught Hannah Horvath (series star and creator Lena Dunham) listens to music as she hovers over her laptop, contemplating the perfect tweet to sum up her feelings about a recent HPV diagnosis and learning that her ex-boyfriend is gay. She drafts up a few self-pitying thoughts, only to quickly delete-delete-delete.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Almost Famous’ Broadway Musical Announces Fall 2022 Arrival

Click here to read the full article. Almost Famous, the stage musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s rock & roll film of 2000, has announced a Broadway arrival for 2022. With the current spring season just about over, that means fall. “It’s All Happening…Broadway 2022,” reads the production’s official Twitter page. The musical, based on Crowe’s youthful days as a writer for Rolling Stone on the road with a famous rock band and its entourage of groupies, business people and hangers-on, will feature book and lyrics by Crowe, original music and lyrics by Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, Flying Over Sunset), and direction...
MOVIES
TheConversationCanada

'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical' as TikTok Grammy-winning sensation: Is the future of musical theatre online?

Is musical theatre an event, a sound — or something else? The 2022 Grammy Award for best musical theatre album went to a show that originated as a TikTok smash hit: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical by duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. Bear, a 20-year old pianist, composer and former child prodigy produced the album. She and Barlow both composed music and wrote lyrics. Barlow, a singer who previously established herself with a massive TikTok fan base, sings almost all the parts of all the songs. What does all this mean for the future of musical theatre? Inspired by Netflix series Inspired by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Sleeping Beauty#The Sleeping#Musical Theater#Inwood Dance Co#Shepherdstown#The Inwood Dance Company#The Shepherd University#James Wood High School#Washington High School#The Lilac Fairy#Musselman High School
Pitchfork

The Turning Year

Roger Eno creates pastoral landscapes in sound, letting each simple melody unfold with patience. In a career stretching back decades, the British composer has collaborated with a number of prominent ambient artists, including his older brother Brian Eno and new-age multi-instrumentalist Laraaji. On The Turning Year, he steps out solo, showcasing a keen sense for delicate, unornamented melodies that serve as vehicles for reflection.
MUSIC
wfit.org

Mozart's Attic Sunday May 1st at 6:00 p.m.

Well, the Sixth Symphony is about as mellow as he allows himself to become in public. He was an angry and unhappy man — with much to be angry and unhappy about — but he took joy in the simple pleasure of getting out of the city to spend time in the forest, and he shares that joy with us in this symphony, known as the Pastorale, our featured work this Sunday.
MUSIC
operawire.com

‘Manon’ Returns to National Moravian-Silesian Theatre After 53 Years

The National Moravian-Silesian Theatre in Ostrava, CR is set to present a production of Massenet’s “Manon.”. The production will mark the first time the theater performs the masterwork in 53 years. This time it will be shown in the French original, conducted by Bruno Ferrandis, and directed by Jiří Nekvasil.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Page Six

Tommy Mottola bringing Johnny Cash musical to Broadway

The Man in Black is coming to Broadway. Media mogul and former Sony music boss Tommy Mottola is bringing the life of country music icon Johnny Cash to the Great White Way, Page Six has exclusively learned. The working title of the project is “Johnny & June,” referring to the late singer and his famous wife, June Carter Cash. It will be directed by Tony winner Des McAnuff, who previously collaborated with Mottola on musicals including Bob Dylan’s “Girl From the North Country,” “Groundhog Day,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” and “A Bronx Tale: The Musical.” Theater vet McAnuff — whose credits also include the long-running “Jersey Boys” — co-wrote the...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

Actress Sarah Ramos on her L.A. Art Show, ‘Autograph Hound’

Sarah Ramos is presenting a retrospective, “Autograph Hound.”. “I’m really excited about it, because I feel like I have so many different projects…with the internet, everything can feel really fractured, and I’m excited to present them as being thematically similar,” said the actress. It’s an...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy