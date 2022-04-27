One injured after Tuesday shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Police officers continue to investigate a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon in the area of South Queen and East Andrew Streets.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

According to Lancaster County dispatch, one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.