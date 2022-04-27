ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

One injured after Tuesday shooting in Lancaster

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KSUL7_0fLEwqyt00

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Police officers continue to investigate a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon in the area of South Queen and East Andrew Streets.

According to Lancaster County dispatch, one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

According to Lancaster County dispatch, one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

