New Tools and Programs Will Create More Than 6,000 Additional. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that more than $200 million in financing tools and new programs will be made available to create new affordable housing opportunities in the state. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will administer the funds to produce more than 6,000 additional units statewide amid rising construction costs and interest rates.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO