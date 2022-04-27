ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia halted natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after the countries refused to acquiesce and pay for it in rubles

By Cheryl Teh
 2 days ago
A worker walks past part of a gas pipeline at a compressor station in Amur region, Russia, November 29, 2019. Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
  • Russia is escalating a conflict over gas and turning off the tap on supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.
  • Supplies to both countries are now slated to end on April 27, after they refused to pay in rubles.
  • Russia gave an ultimatum in March that "unfriendly" nations must pay for energy supplies in rubles.

