Tampa, FL

Police: 1 dead in Tampa shooting

By ABC Action News Digital Staff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0fLEwUl100

According to a release from the Tampa Police Department (TPD), a person is dead following an attempted car theft turned shooting in the 15000 block of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard at the Dawson Apartments complex.

Responding officers arrived to the scene just after 7 p.m. Upon arrival, police located a person suffering from a gunshot wound. In an update, officers first received a call about a driver crashing into several other cars at the complex.

Police said the driver was pulled from the car by bystanders and they performed CPR on the man. The driver was not had no
pulse and suffered from a gunshot wound.

TPD said the shooter remained on scene and had called 911 advising she had shot the man, who she claims attempted to run her over.

Police said the shooter and witnesses said there was a struggle over her car and the man was attempting drive away in it.

The investigation is ongoing.

