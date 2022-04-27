Whitman HS girls eager for flag football debut

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Friday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Gabriela Rocha-Medeiros struck out nine while scattering 11 hits with one walk for seven runs (five earned) to capture the win. She also had an RBI single in the seventh inning. Offensively, the Blue Devils were led by Jolie Ferro, who had a big day at the plate as she went 4-for-5 with three doubles and four RBIs. Sydney Merusi was 2-for-4 while Cassidy Saucier had her first varsity hit with an RBI. Cait Andre was 2-for-2. Holly Perdigao and Ava Pepin each had a RBI. Fairhaven (6-4, 4-1 SCC) hosts Seekonk on Monday.

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO