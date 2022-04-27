ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Whitman HS girls eager for flag football debut

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
On Wednesday, the Whitman Wildcats will be among eight teams to play the first-ever girls high school flag football games in Suffolk County.

