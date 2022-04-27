Rhode Island Gas Prices Up Nine Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 9 cents from last week ($4.00), averaging $4.09 per gallon. Today’s price is 12 cents lower than a month ago ($4.21), and $1.29 higher than April 25, 2021 ($2.80). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 3 cents lower than the national average.

The recent dip in pump prices has reversed, with the national average for a gallon of regular gas rising four cents over the past week to $4.12. Upward pricing pressure on concerns that less Russian oil will enter the global market is countered by fears of a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China, the world’s leading oil consumer. These opposing forces are causing the oil price to hover around $100 a barrel.

“As long as the price of oil stays elevated, the price at the pump will struggle to fall,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “Consumers may be catching a little break from March’s record-high prices, but don’t expect any dramatic drops.”

AAA Northeast’s April 25 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 4 cents higher than last week ($4.08), averaging $4.12 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 12 cents lower a month ago ($4.24), and $1.24 higher than this day last year ($2.88).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago

Rhode Island $4.09 $4.00 $4.21 $2.80

Massachusetts $4.13 $4.07 $4.25 $2.77

Connecticut $4.00 $3.90 $4.31 $2.91

*Prices as of April 25, 2022

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!