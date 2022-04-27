ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Woman's body pulled from Lewisville Lake, officials say

LITTLE ELM, Texas — The Lewisville Fire Department says it responded to three possible drownings, including one that ended in a woman's death Tuesday. Around 4:30 p.m., Lewisville Fire Department was called to assist the Little Elm Fire Department with a...

K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
KLTV

Tyler woman dies after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman died while trying to cross a highway early Sunday morning. According to officials with the Texas Highway Patrol, just after 1:30 a.m., Marissa July-McCuin, 18, of Tyler was attempting to cross State Highway 64 west of Tyler when she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound in the outside lane of traffic.
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in getaway car after robbery call in Hutchins

HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
HUTCHINS, TX
