Ector County, TX

1PointFive works to lower carbon dioxide emissions, plans to locate in the Permian Basin

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 2 days ago
ODESSA, Texas — Many kinds of industries have made strides to reduce their carbon footprint, and one company called 1PointFive is looking to set up shop in the Permian basin to address climate change. At the Ector County Commissioners Court Tuesday there was an opportunity for public comment...

WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rigzone.com

Exxon Permian Natural Gas Gets Top Score

ExxonMobil has received top certification for approximately 200 mmcf/d of natural gas produced from its Poker Lake facilities in the Permian. — U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil has received top certification for approximately 200 million cubic feet per day of natural gas produced from its Permian Basin facilities at Poker Lake, New Mexico.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

PIOGA: Natural Gas Key To Maintaining U.S. Life Quality

Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association's President and Executive Director stressed the importance of natural gas for improving air quality. — As Earth Day 2022 came about, Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association President & Executive Director Daniel J. Weaver has stressed the importance both oil and gas have on the quality of life of citizens in the United States.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InsideClimate News

Proponents Say Storing Captured Carbon Underground Is Safe, But States Are Transferring Long-Term Liability for Such Projects to the Public

As states rush to enact rules and regulations for the underground storage of carbon dioxide, a key question is who will hold long-term responsibility for projects that could require monitoring for decades. The question is increasingly important, as a host of companies have proposed dozens of projects over the last...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Britain is sitting on 50 years' worth of shale gas with untapped reserves that could boost our energy supplies, chemicals giant says

Industrialist Sir Jim Ratcliffe will hand the Government research showing Britain is sitting on 50 years’ worth of shale gas. The billionaire founder of the chemicals group Ineos is lobbying to restart fracking and believes the untapped reserves could boost the country’s domestic energy supplies. Ineos will submit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Greenhouse Gas#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Climate Change#Permian Basin#Oxy Low Carbon Ventures
Phys.org

Wildfires in US, Canadian boreal forests could release sizable amount of remaining global carbon budget

A paper by U.S. scientists published in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances today finds that fires occurring in U.S. and Canadian boreal forests between now and 2050 could release about 3% of the remaining global carbon budget unless greater investments are made to limit fire size in these carbon-rich forests. The first-of-its-kind study was led by Dr. Carly Phillips, a fellow with the Western States Climate Team at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), and co-authored with a team of researchers from the Woodwell Climate Research Center, Tufts University, Harvard University, the University of California, and Hamilton College.
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and...
HOUSTON, TX
TechCrunch

Biden’s answer to high gas prices is to boost US battery production

The order is in response to spiking gas prices and supply chain constraints caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. It’s also part of Biden’s broader plan to respond to what his administration is cannily calling “Putin’s Price Hike” at the pump. Biden has also called for increased domestic production of oil and a historic release from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help form a bridge across the crisis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rigzone.com

Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana

Exxon has made three discoveries offshore Guyana and increased its recoverable resource estimate for Stabroek to nearly 11 billion oil-equivalent barrels. U.S. oil supermajor ExxonMobil has made three new discoveries offshore Guyana and increased its estimate of the recoverable resource for the Stabroek Block to nearly 11 billion oil-equivalent barrels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

DOE unveils $500M loan for massive ‘clean hydrogen’ project

The Energy Department’s loan office announced yesterday that it intends to issue a half-billion-dollar guarantee to what it called a “first-of-its-kind” hydrogen project. The $504 million for a Utah project is the third loan guarantee from the Biden administration, which has struggled to get its climate priorities...
UTAH STATE
Vox

The hydrogen energy dream

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. Between the battery electrics, plug-in hybrids, and radar-festooned self-driving cars on the streets here in San Francisco, the slick red Toyota Mirai doesn’t turn many heads. That’s despite it being...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
scitechdaily.com

Cheaper Hydrogen Fuel Cell Invented – Enabling Better Green Energy Options

Imperial researchers have developed a new hydrogen fuel cell that uses iron instead of rare and costly platinum, enabling greater use of the technology. Hydrogen fuel cells convert hydrogen to electricity with just water vapor as a byproduct, making them an appealing green alternative for portable power, particularly for vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Extremely lightweight hydrogen tanks could quadruple the range of passenger airliners

California-based firm HyPoint is developing an innovative cryogenic tank design that could massively boost the range of hydrogen-powered aircraft, a press statement reveals. HyPoint's technology is extremely lightweight compared with traditional fuel cells and it could allow airliners to fly up to four times farther than traditional passenger aircraft. A...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insideevs.com

Plug Power Signs Green Hydrogen Deal For Walmart’s Fuel Cell Forklifts

Walmart has been running hydrogen fuel cell forklifts since 2012, when it signed a deal with Plug Power, and now it has some 9,500 of them operational across many of its facilities. Now the two companies have signed a new agreement through which Plug Power will supply green hydrogen to keep powering these FCV lift trucks.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

New study could help reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions

A team of researchers led by the University of Minnesota has significantly improved the performance of numerical predictions for agricultural nitrous oxide emissions. The first-of-its-kind knowledge-guided machine learning model is 1,000 times faster than current systems and could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture. The research was recently published...
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa and Midland local news

