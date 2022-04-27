State Police capture fugitive wanted for assault, rape, and kidnapping in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police captured a suspect wanted for assaulting and raping an ex-girlfriend and for kidnapping and assaulting a second ex-girlfriend.

According to a social media post by the Massachusetts State Police, 24-year-old Neftali Marcial of Springfield was wanted on two arrest warrants obtained by Springfield Police. The first came from Marcial physically assaulting and raping a former girlfriend on February 6th. The second warrant, involved a different former girlfriend, with Marcial allegedly locking that victim in his basement against her will and physically abusing her for approximately two weeks. State and local police and members of the task force attempted to locate Marcial at several addresses with no results.

On Tuesday, investigators found information that Marcial was in the area of 29 Genesee Street. Troopers, officers, and task force members went to the address and found Marcial sleeping in a first-floor bedroom and arrested him.

While arresting him, team members observed half-packs of heroin and a firearm magazine in plain view. A search warrant was conducted and officers found a ghost gun, a second firearm which was reported stolen out of Connecticut, approximately 80 rounds of ammunition, nine half-packs of heroin (approximately 450 bags), approximately 52 individual bags of heroin, and a firearm magazine.

Marcial has been charged with the following:

Arrest Warrant Rape Threat to Commit a Crime Assault & Battery

Arrest Warrant Kidnapping Threat to Commit a Crime Strangulation or Suffocation Witness Intimidation Malicious Destruction of Property Less than $1200 Assault & Battery

Default Warrant Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Firearm Violation with 2 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Two Counts)

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card (Two Counts)

Improper Storage of a Firearm (Two Counts)

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.