ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Downtown Evansville booming with business

By Ann Powell
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27l1WT_0fLEtNrN00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Downtown Evansville is growing again. But the area has not always been buzzing with restaurants and boutiques.

Kristy white owns Piece of Cake with her sister. They’ve been downtown for 19 years, and she says it used to look a lot different.

“When we originally were down here, it was like banks and a few antique stores,” she said.

In fact, White says when they first moved in, they didn’t know if their business would survive.

“The day we signed our lease for a building, USA Today came out with a report and Evansville was in the Top 10 Endangered towns in the US and we were like ‘oh no what we are going to do.’ But things have obviously changed since then,” she said.

Fast forward to today and two new hotels recently opened their doors, following at least 14 new businesses in the past 6 months. And a half dozen more are expected to open this spring and summer.

“On Main Street we had Emerald Design open. It’s a floral design and it’s almost farm to vase. All the flowers are grown in Vanderburgh County,” said Joshua Armstrong, President of Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.

Armstrong also says a cluster of new restaurants are also expected to open soon, including Samuel’s in the next few weeks. It’s a smash burger restaurant with a patio and full bar.

Laurie Byers over at River City Kitty Café says she has seen many businesses move downtown.

“I would say it just has been growing and we’ve seen new shops pop up and Main Street has really come alive in the past five years,” she said,

And coming off of two years of a pandemic, Armstrong says the timing could not be better.

“People are fatigued by the pandemic and are ready to get out and try new things and have new experiences,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh Schnucks fire gives rise to “specialized hours”

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Schnucks in Newburgh will indefinitely run on different hours soon, according to the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department made notice of the change on social media Sunday afternoon. We reached out to an employee at that Schnucks and they tell us that something in the electrical system in […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Evansville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
Local
Indiana Sports
103GBF

Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Byers
WEHT/WTVW

Local priest put on leave amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne. The misconduct is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago.  Civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified. Father Bernie strongly denies the claim. He is accorded the presumption of innocence during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floral Design#River City Kitty Caf
WTWO/WAWV

What’s the most charming small town in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes it’s nice to unplug from the busy city life and enjoy the simple things that come with small town living. There’s countless small towns scattered across the United States offering everything from the seaside charm of Camden, Maine to the Old West history of Silver City, New Mexico. Digital travel magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Body of Kentucky diver who disappeared while working found in Ohio River

Oldham County authorities are investigating after the body of a diver was pulled from the Ohio River after he went missing while on the job. William Keith Elkins, 58, was identified in a statement released Tuesday by the Oldham County Coroner's Office. This is the first time authorities have commented on the investigation since it began Friday.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County remains have been identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cakes
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

All Kentucky business recovery centers to close soon

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Due to a steady decrease in activity, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the Business Recovery Centers in Kentucky will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28. SBA says it opened the Centers to provide businesses impacted by the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes on Dec. 10-11, 2021, with […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Car runs into a local diner, driver gets arrested

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some people in Henderson had an unexpected interruption during breakfast. A car ran into the side of the Denny’s Restaurant just off Highway 41 around 9:00.  The car hit the side of the building, leaving a hole in the wall.  Our crew on the scene saw the driver of the car taken […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy