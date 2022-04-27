CASA of Shawnee County holds volunteer appreciation night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – CASA of Shawnee County, (Court Appointed Special Advocates) held their annual volunteer appreciation banquet Tuesday evening at the Topeka Civic Theatre.

“Typically, what we do at this event is appreciate our volunteers,” said Keegan McElroy, CASA Board President. “We can’t do what we do without them, so it’s important to give them a night where they feel special.”

The mission of CASA of Shawnee County, Inc. is to utilize volunteers to advocate for the best interest of children and youth involved in the court system.

“CASA is a group of volunteers that work in the juvenile court system and help the child in need of care cases,” said Debra Billingsley, Executive Director, CASA of Shawnee County. “They help the families and the child have a voice in the court.”

CASA Volunteers recognized during the evening include:

Peg Dunlap – Lifetime Achievement Award

Marcus Bassett – Volunteer of the Year for 2021

Sarah Johnson – Volunteer of the Year 2020

Susan Quinn – Rookie Volunteer 2021

Jordon Morton – Rookie Volunteer 2020

Jeanette Vawter – Volunteer of the Year 2021

Mary Handley – Volunteer of the year 2020

The Josh Vowel Blues Band provided the entertainment for the evening.











































































For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.