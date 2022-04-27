Katie Ledecky on Historic 800 Free: “It felt almost too good”

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. Swimming in the ‘B’ final of the women’s 100 free last night in Greensboro, Greater Somerset County Y’s Anna Moesch and Fox Valley Park District Riptides’ Leah Hayes, both 16, clocked new personal bests, getting under 55 seconds for the first time in their careers. Moesch edged out Hayes at the touch, finishing in 54.84 to Hayes’ 54.89. Additionally, both swimmers have now cracked the all-time top 10 in the 15-16 girls age group in the event, with Moesch landing 7th and Hayes 9th.
