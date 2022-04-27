ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Ledecky on Historic 800 Free: “It felt almost too good”

By Coleman Hodges
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Ledecky went her best time since 2018...

Anna Moesch and Leah Hayes both Crack 15-16 All-Time Top 10 with 54.8 100 Frees

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. Swimming in the ‘B’ final of the women’s 100 free last night in Greensboro, Greater Somerset County Y’s Anna Moesch and Fox Valley Park District Riptides’ Leah Hayes, both 16, clocked new personal bests, getting under 55 seconds for the first time in their careers. Moesch edged out Hayes at the touch, finishing in 54.84 to Hayes’ 54.89. Additionally, both swimmers have now cracked the all-time top 10 in the 15-16 girls age group in the event, with Moesch landing 7th and Hayes 9th.
GREENSBORO, NC
NBC Sports

Katie Ledecky, by excelling at 25, outswims history once again

When Katie Ledecky won her 50th-plus consecutive 800m freestyle to open this week’s world championships trials, in her fastest time in four years, she achieved a feat lesser celebrated than her seven Olympic gold medals and 14 world records. But just as unmatched. She extended her dominance past her...
2022 U.S. Trials: Day 3 Swims You Might Have Missed or Overlooked

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. In this post we’ll be examining some of the great swims on day 3 of the U.S. International Team Trials which might have gone unnoticed. One such swim came from 15-year-old Maximus Williamson of North Texas Nadadores, who finished 2nd in the ‘B’ final of the men’s 400 IM tonight in 4:20.01. The swim marked a huge new personal best for Williamson, who entered the meet with a top mark of 4:27.53. It also makes Williamson the 2nd-fastest American 15-year-old all-time in the event. Only Michael Phelps was faster as a 15-year-old, swimming a mind-boggling 4:15.20 at the 2001 Spring Nationals. Additionally, Williamson has now moved up to #8 all-time in the 15-16 boys age group.
GREENSBORO, NC
Phoebe Bacon Downs Missy Franklin’s US Open Record With 2:05.08 In Greensboro

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. During the second night of racing at the 2022 US World Championships Trials, Olympian Phoebe Bacon swam to 200 backstroke victory in US Open record fashion. Bacon threw down a 2:05.08 200 to nab first place and take out Missy Franklin‘s former US Open record of 2:05.68, which she swam in 2013.
GREENSBORO, NC
2022 U.S. Trials: Katie Grimes Scratches 200 Back ‘A’ Final On Day 2

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. Katie Grimes is the lone swimmer to scratch out of an ‘A’ final for Wednesday night’s session from the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials in Greensboro, as the 16-year-old drops the women’s 200 backstroke after qualifying eighth in this morning’s prelims.
GREENSBORO, NC
2022 US Trials Roundup: Foster Gets It Done And Grimes Bounces Back

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. We’ve reached the halfway point of the 2022 US World Championships Trials and the exciting swims just keep on rolling. Day 3 of the meet featured three new American records from Michael Andrew in the 50 breast, Katharine Berkoff in the 50 back, and Hunter Armstrong in world record fashion in the 50 back. In addition to those records, we saw some impressive performances in the 400 IMs.
GREENSBORO, NC
Thomas Heilman Becomes #1 U.S. 15-Year-Old All-Time in 100 Fly with 52.87

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. In prelims of the men’s 100 fly this morning in Greensboro, 15-year-old Cavalier Aquatics rising star Thomas Heilman swam a 52.87 to finish 12th, qualifying for the ‘B’ final. With the swim Heilman became the first 15-year-old American in history to crack 53 seconds in the LCM 100 fly.
GREENSBORO, NC

