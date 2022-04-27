Katie Ledecky on Historic 800 Free: “It felt almost too good”

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. In this post we’ll be examining some of the great swims on day 3 of the U.S. International Team Trials which might have gone unnoticed. One such swim came from 15-year-old Maximus Williamson of North Texas Nadadores, who finished 2nd in the ‘B’ final of the men’s 400 IM tonight in 4:20.01. The swim marked a huge new personal best for Williamson, who entered the meet with a top mark of 4:27.53. It also makes Williamson the 2nd-fastest American 15-year-old all-time in the event. Only Michael Phelps was faster as a 15-year-old, swimming a mind-boggling 4:15.20 at the 2001 Spring Nationals. Additionally, Williamson has now moved up to #8 all-time in the 15-16 boys age group.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO