What looked like it was going to be a back-and-forth scoring fest in the early innings turned into a one-sided affair between LSU and UNO on Tuesday night. After spotting the Tigers a 2-0 lead, the Privateers did almost all of the scoring to win 9-4 at Maestri Field for their most lopsided victory in the series since two six-run margins in 1986.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO