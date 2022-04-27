ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa City schools give students living in Forest View choice to not relocate next year

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa City Community School District is allowing students who live in the Forest View mobile park to choose to remain at their current school or transfer for the upcoming academic year. The Iowa City City Council decision to provide relocation funds for current residents...

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

COVID-19 positive tests, hospitalizations increase in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Positive tests for COVID-19 are once again climbing in Iowa. The state Department of Public Health reports 1,994 positive tests in the last seven days. That's almost 700 more positive tests since the last report. Eighty-four people are hospitalized from COVID-19. That's an increase of...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Details in Linn-Mar’s new transgender student policy could shield district from lawsuits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A plan to accommodate transgender students with more specific details could potentially shield school districts from future lawsuits. The Linn-Mar Community School Board approved a new policy for students on Monday in a 5-2 vote. The policy will create a “gender support plan” for students in seventh graders or older. Those plans will include a student’s new name and what facilities, like bathrooms, they use.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Dementia Friends USA expanding into Johnson County

Oaknoll Retirement Residence plans to add a new program for dementia associated with their residents. Dementia Friends USA was developed by the Alzheimer’s Society in the U.K., and is establishing a Dementia Friends initiative in the U.S. The Alzheimer’s Association reported that Iowa currently has 66,000 people that are...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Audit: $16k in gift cards missing from University of Iowa Hospitals

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Prosecutors are looking into $16,000 worth of gift cards missing from University Hospitals in Iowa City. A report from the Office of the State Auditor says the cards were supposed to go to several health care groups within the hospital such as the Adolescents and Young Adults fund and Aiming for a Cure fund.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Tippie College of Business offer student internships at in-house sales lab for hands-on experience

The Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa is offering a new internship for students to gain real-world marketing and business experience. Charles Keene, Tippie College of Business associate dean for undergraduate programs and professor of instruction of marketing, established the internship in the Tippie Inside Sales Lab. Keene previously developed a similar center at the University of Missouri before coming to Iowa.
COLLEGES
Daily Iowan

Featured Photos: Rise and sign

Signs and Designs installers Josh Petersen, Tanner Lamphier, and Clint Wrage put up a sign for Tap Tap in the Ped Mall on Tuesday. Later that day they planned on installing a sign for The Stuffed Olive. Tap Tap and The Stuffed Olive are owned by the same company. Petersen...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: WRAC hosts Take Back the Night rally

Participants congregate before the 2022 Take Back the Night march organized by the Women’s Resource and Action Center in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The march started on the Pentacrest and went through downtown.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Letter to the Editor | Janice Weiner best choice for State Senate

Last week in the Northside, yard signs popped up for somebody I’ve never heard of, who is apparently running for the Iowa state Senate against our City Councilor Janice Weiner. Weirdly, all of the signs, as far as I can see, are in front of rental houses. Seems to me some landlords are plopping down these signs, regardless of how the residents of these houses might vote.
IOWA CITY, IA

