Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Hollenberg, or 11 miles northeast of Washington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Public confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Diller around 710 PM CDT. Odell around 715 PM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
Comments / 0