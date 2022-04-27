ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Sen. Cassidy calls on Biden to produce more homegrown energy

By Fred Childers
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Senator Bill Cassidy continues to call on President Biden to produce more homegrown energy through oil and gas exploration and drilling.

Senator Cassidy has said that will help with our own gas prices and will ease Europe’s reliance on Russian oil.

But he says while oil and gas leases are being issued, he says the administration is slow in moving the process forward.

On Tuesday, the senator told us he recently spoke to an oil and gas producer who’s frustrated with the process.

“This person has been told all of the permits he applied for only one will be granted, as it turns out, the objections of the federal agency are not valid. It was pointed out the rejects are not valid and they say, well, it will take us even longer to go back and redo our analysis.”

The cost of oil today sits at around $100 a barrel. This time last year it was about $60.

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
LOUISIANA STATE
