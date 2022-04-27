ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's Canceled Aliens Mode Detailed

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts, Infinity Ward decided to move away from the Spec Ops co-op mode from the Modern Warfare series and do something in the vein of Treyarch's zombies mode. This is how Extinction was born, an objective-based co-op mode where players would battle alien creatures while completing...

comicbook.com

Comments / 2

Related
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ reboot will be the “most advanced experience” in ‘Call Of Duty’ history

Activision Blizzard has talked about the upcoming Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot and Warzone sequel in its most recent financial results. Published today (April 25), the financial results for the first quarter of 2022 at Activision Blizzard mention that the company is looking to “deliver even more compelling content” to players, as it is growing its teams and dedication to the entire Call Of Duty franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dying Light 2 shifted 5 million copies in February alone

Techland's Dying Light 2 arrived early February and, as zombie-bashing parkour-em-ups go, is good stuff: we gave it 84%, mainly because drop-kicking dudes off tall buildings is cool. The developer has plans to support the game for years to come, as per the original, and has already shared some of the upcoming features, including a new game plus mode.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Date Potentially Leaked

It looks like we might now know when Activision will be showing off the first public footage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Within the past couple of days, Activision began teasing the reveal of Modern Warfare 2, which made it seem like a major announcement would be coming at a time in the near future. And while the unveiling of the 2022 Call of Duty installment will seemingly be coming about a bit earlier than in past years, it sounds like we might still be waiting a bit longer to formally see the title.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Activision Confirms 'Call of Duty: Warzone 2' Announcement Later This Year

Activision has now officially confirmed that a sequel to its massively popular free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone is on its way. During an earnings presentation for Q1 of 2022, the company revealed that it’ll be officially announcing Warzone 2 later this year. “The new free-to-play Warzone experience,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warfare#Aliens#Infinite#Video Game#Spec Ops
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Responds To Calls For Chris Pratt To Be Replaced As Star-Lord

Chris Pratt is typically on the internet sharing family photos or highlighting his strict diet. Though the actor has developed a reputation for being the "worst" Hollywood Chris by some factions of the Internet, many of his coworkers have stuck by him. One of those people has been his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn, who has previously spoken out in defense of Pratt. Now, upon seeing online calls for the action star to be replaced as Star-Lord, The GotG 3 director has clarified his feelings on the matter.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk Map "Will Be Coming Back"

Call of Duty: Warzone's current battle royale experiences are played on Caldera and Rebirth Island, but it looks like the original map, Verdansk, will be coming back at some point. That info comes from a recent on-stream interview with an Activision employee who said as much, though it remains unclear at this time just how this Verdansk map will be brough back and on what platforms it'll be available when it returns.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
ComicBook

Elden Ring Update Fixes Broken Boss Fights

Elden Ring received a new update this week, a hotfix for the larger 1.04 patch which released not long ago. This update largely deals with bosses with at least three of its five main points dealing with several specific changes to certain bosses as well a general answer for situations where bosses would sometimes die at unintended times. The update in question is now live in Elden Ring and should be ready to download on the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Diablo Immortal’ launches this June on both PC and mobile

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Diablo Immortal will launch on June 2 for both PC and mobile devices. During a live stream today (April 25), Diablo Immortal‘s game director, Wyatt Cheng, and senior manager of community development, Adam Fletcher, revealed the long-awaited release date for the free-to-play MMO action RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Red and Blue Players Discover "Hidden" Feature More Than 20 Years Later

Hard as it might be to believe, the first generation of Pokemon games released in Japan more than 26 years ago, and in North America just over 23 years ago. While some players know Pokemon Red and Blue inside and out, it seems that one feature from the original game is just now being discovered by players. Reddit user Jedi_Lucky1 has shared a video from the game stating that they had no idea players could reorder a Pokemon's moves between specific slots by using the Game Boy's "Select" button. The post has gone viral, as many others had no idea, either!
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Is there a game only you seem to remember?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - How much free storage space have you got on your PC?. - Have you ever had to downgrade after an upgrade?. I think it had aliens in it. And the theme tune was unforgettable. It went, "da DA da," or something like that. Is there a game locked away in your memories, something from the distant past, that you can't remember the name of and nobody else ever mentions? In the foggy soup of edu-games and random things that came packaged with the family PC, is there something you wish you could recall? Maybe someone else will know what you're talking about. Now that I think about it, they probably weren't aliens. They might have just been weird fish.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Bethesda brings its classic games to Steam for free

In context: The Bethesda Softworks we know today is a very different beast than it was three decades ago. Talent has arrived and left, and the developer's priorities and approach to game design have shifted substantially. Instead of making old-school RPGs catered to a niche audience, Bethesda develops AAA experiences designed to appeal to as many people as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Morbius Digital Date Reportedly Revealed

Morbius will soon make its way to homes around the world after a lackluster theater run. It was the second spin-off in Sony Pictures' universe of Spider-Man characters, and it definitely felt like it. The film is set in the same universe as Tom Hardy's Venom, so hopefully it adds up to something eventful in the future. Earlier today it was revealed exactly when we could expect Morbius on digital download. According to a listing on a ticketing website in India, Book My Show, the film will hit digital download on May 19th, 2022.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney Releases 2022-2023 Movie Slate Image

Disney revealed its full movie slate for both 2022 and 2023 during a presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday. Producer Jon Landau ran through the entire lineup, starting off with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (slated to premiere on May 6) followed by Lightyear (June 17), The Bob's Burgers Movie (May 27), Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), The Banshees of Inisherin (Oct. 21), a re-release of Avatar (Sept. 24), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11), Amsterdam (Nov. 4), The Menu (Nov. 18), Strange World (Nov. 23), Avatar: The Way of Water (Dec. 16), The Marvels (Feb. 17, 2023), The Haunted Mansion (March 10, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), Indiana Jones (June 30, 2023), The Little Mermaid (May 26, 2023) and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023). Stay tuned for more information on the releases of all the films as they become available!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Shazam 2 CinemaCon Footage Reveals Wonder Woman's Appearance

We can safely say at this point that there is a lot of anticipation for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, especially after the success of the first film back in 2019. The excitement even grew further when it was announced that the release date is moving forward to December this year instead of summer 2023 which means that we don't need to wait much longer for the sequel.
MOVIES
SVG

The Real Reason ZooMaa Pulled His Call Of Duty Challengers Team

With esports being such a huge component to the modern gaming landscape, especially when it comes to the "Call of Duty" franchise, many budding amateurs have dedicated much of their playtime to honing their skills in hopes of gaining entry into a professional tournament at some point. Because of this, the "Call of Duty" Challenger Series has been set up to allow aspiring pro gamers a pathway to professional competition. Among the many amateur teams that were slated to participate in the Challenger Series was Stallions, a "Call of Duty" esports team headed by FaZe Clan member Thomas "ZooMaa" Paparatto who previously retired from gaming due to injury.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy