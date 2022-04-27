Vinton-Shellsburg scores two late goals to upset #3 Williamsburg

MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Lumberjacks overwhelmed the Cedar Rapids Roughriders with a relentless attack and used a dominant effort from goaltender Chase Clark to cruise to a 6-1 home win Tuesday night and secure a sweep of their three-game series in the opening round of the United States Hockey League playoffs.
(Shenandoah) Lane Nelson medaled, and Roth Den Beste earned runner-up honors at a boy’s triangular golf meet at Shenandoah. Atlantic won the meet with 156 strokes. Nelson shot 37, Den Beste, 39, Cruz Weaver, 39, Garrett McLaren, 42, and Tate Niklasen carded a 43. Atlantic Head Coach Ed Den...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday provided some dramatic action at Drake. Indianola's Walker Whalen threw the discus 191 feet, 5 inches for his first Drake Relays win. Southeast Polk's Abu Sama jumped 23 feet, 11 inches to win his first long jump title. In the Distance Carnival, DCG star...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prairie junior golfer Addie Berg is having a record-breaking season. Berg tied a 24 year old women’s course record at Airport national firing a 61 to win the CRandIC tournament.
DES MOINES — While the Drake Relays for high school got under way in earnest Thursday night with Burlington area athletes competing in four field events,. Burlington area athletes will be plenty busy on Friday. Everything gets started at 8:15 a.m. when WACO junior Simeon Reichenbach will compete in...
The 12th-seeded Iowa women’s tennis team defeated Michigan State, 4-3, in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex on Wednesday. To begin the match, Iowa took the doubles point, counting identical 7-6 victories from on courts one and three. In the...
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball opened up a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning, with help by Carter Noakes with his home run. Adams Central came from behind, scoring six more runs, but it wasn’t enough as the Kernels win a close one, 8-7. Kernels next match up is against Omaha North at home.
Iowa men’s basketball center Josh Ogundele has announced he will return to the program. The sophomore made the announcement with a hype video on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon. Ogundele had been in the transfer portal, which he announced he was entering on March 30th. He averaged 1.5 points...
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - When people gather to celebrate all things Iowa Hawkeye this fall, they’ll also honor 50 years of Iowa’s women’s athletics. FRYfest is set for Friday, September 2 at Coralville’s Iowa River Landing. People will be able to take part in the usual...
DES MOINES — Mount Pleasant was long known as the hurdles capital of Iowa.
Thanks to Jadan Brumbaugh, Mount Pleasant is becoming famous for its throwers.
Brumbaugh became just the seventh high school girl to win back-to-back shot put titles at the Drake Relays on Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium.
...
DES MOINES — Sheldon High School junior Maddie Olson earned a first-place white flag on Thursday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines. Olson won the statewide field in the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 7 inches, and it’s her second straight win at Drake Stadium. She’s also the Class 2A defending champion.
