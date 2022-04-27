ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, IA

Vinton-Shellsburg scores two late goals to upset #3 Williamsburg

By Owen Siebring
cbs2iowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — The #3-ranked Williamsburg soccer team took a 1-0 lead...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Field events, Distance Carnival highlight Thursday's action at Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday provided some dramatic action at Drake. Indianola's Walker Whalen threw the discus 191 feet, 5 inches for his first Drake Relays win. Southeast Polk's Abu Sama jumped 23 feet, 11 inches to win his first long jump title. In the Distance Carnival, DCG star...
INDIANOLA, IA
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Addie Berg

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prairie junior golfer Addie Berg is having a record-breaking season. Berg tied a 24 year old women’s course record at Airport national firing a 61 to win the CRandIC tournament.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Williamsburg, IA
Sports
Vinton, IA
Sports
City
Vinton, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Williamsburg, IA
KSNB Local4

Kernels baseball edges out Adams Central 8-7

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball opened up a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning, with help by Carter Noakes with his home run. Adams Central came from behind, scoring six more runs, but it wasn’t enough as the Kernels win a close one, 8-7. Kernels next match up is against Omaha North at home.
CENTRAL CITY, NE
KCJJ

Josh Ogundele announces return to Hawkeye men’s basketball program

Iowa men’s basketball center Josh Ogundele has announced he will return to the program. The sophomore made the announcement with a hype video on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon. Ogundele had been in the transfer portal, which he announced he was entering on March 30th. He averaged 1.5 points...
HAWKEYE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Still Has Six Unclaimed Lottery Prizes

We can all use some extra cash, there is no denying that. Lately, I have been talking a lot about how inflation has been impacting a lot of our family budgets so having some unexpected extra cash wouldn’t hurt. The largest prize that is still waiting to be claimed...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy