Crews called to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were called to a house fire in Dayton Tuesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were sent to a house fire in the 200 block of Indiana Avenue.

Everyone in the home was able to exit, according to dispatchers. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is not confirmed at this time, however, it may have started from an air conditioning unit.

