BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – State police in Texas say an Atlanta, Georgia man was killed Monday morning when his 18-wheeler crashed on I-30 in Bowie County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 51-year-old Willie Davis was traveling westbound on I-30 about a mile east of Hooks just before 8 a.m. when his Freightliner truck veered off the road and struck a metal pole.

BOWIE COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO