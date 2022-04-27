ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Detectives seek public’s help identifying man regarding hotel homicide

By Allison Bruhl
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in regards to the shooting death of a 32-year-old woman at a...

WAFB

Woman miscarries after attack in Baton Rouge; arrest made

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in the death of a fetus. Investigators said DeShay Carter, 25, attacked a 23-year-old pregnant woman outside of the victim’s home on Saturday, April 23. The victim was taken to the hospital on Monday, April 25, for medical complications and lost her unborn child.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
