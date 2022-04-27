Detectives seek public’s help identifying man regarding hotel homicide

A man is facing murder charges in the death of a Baton Rouge woman found bound to a steering wheel after a stabbing attack that was streamed on Facebook Live, according to Louisiana authorities. Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the fatal stabbing...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in the death of a fetus. Investigators said DeShay Carter, 25, attacked a 23-year-old pregnant woman outside of the victim’s home on Saturday, April 23. The victim was taken to the hospital on Monday, April 25, for medical complications and lost her unborn child.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
LOUISIANA, USA — The search for a 33-year-old Louisiana woman, who went missing after reportedly driving a Lyft to Texas, continues after officials found her vehicle in another state three weeks later. (Editor's Note: The video above is from a March 18, 2022 newscast) Ella Goodie was last seen...
The Slidell Police Department reported on social media that they recently responded to a call about a squirrel attacking a man. Upon arrival, officers found the elderly man still fighting with the wild animal. According to a social media post by the police department, "A 78-year-old elderly man was actively...
A suspected gunman accused of killing four people in two Mississippi cities Wednesday was found dead after a standoff with authorities at a convenience store, police said. It isn’t clear how the suspect, Jeremy Reynolds, died, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said. Reynolds, 32, had barricaded himself inside the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
OSCAR, La. (BRPROUD) – Five children between the ages of 3 and 13 are in the hospital fighting for their lives after a deadly two-vehicle crash in Pointe Coupee Parish. The deadly two-vehicle crash took place on Monday, April 25, around 7 p.m. and took the life of Amber Crawford, 27, of Ventress. The investigation […]
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a Slaughter woman should be charged for her death. Lacey Fletcher, 36, who was disabled, died at her parents’ home on Jan. 3, according to Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham III, the coroner in East Feliciana Parish.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 25, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to Edwards Road in reference to a violation of a protective order. As deputies arrived to the scene, they made contact with the victim who advised that they were in a verbal altercation with 36-year-old Damian Deontray Lindsey. According […]
