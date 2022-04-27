ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, NY

Pittsford tops Penfield in OT, East/Eastridge secures win

By AJ Feldman
 2 days ago

Pittsford 5, Penfield 4 Final/OT

Ian Erskine’s overtime-winner lifted the Panthers over the Patriots in a low-scoring affair at Sutherland High School.

In a strange set of circumstances, only one team found the net in each quarter meaning that every single goal was scored on one side of the field.

Pittsford led 2-0 after the first quarter then took a 2-1 lead into halftime. The Panthers netted two more goals in the third quarter to make it 4-1 heading into the fourth.

Penfield scored three goals in less than a minute as Sean Smith scored once and Ethan Hamilton netted two goals to tie the game with 4:24 remaining. Neither team could find the back of the net in the final minutes, sending the game to overtime.

With 15 seconds remaining in the first overtime, the Panthers got the game-winner as Ian Erskine scooped up a rebound from a saved Rex Kesselring shot to give his team the win.

Pittsford (5-3) will host Schroeder on Thursday while Penfield (4-4) will travel to Fairport on the same evening.

East United/Eastridge 12, Brockport 6

The Eagles notched their first victory of the year as East United/Eastridge doubled up Brockport on a chilly evening at East High School.

After being tied 1-1 early in the first quarter, the Eagles went on a 6-1 run which was too much for the Blue Devils to overcome.

East United/Eastridge (1-5) will travel to Irondequoit on Thursday night while Brockport (1-6) will host Honeoye Falls-Lima on the same night.

Sports
