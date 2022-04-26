ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student-Run Campaign Prompts City Council Vote Calling on Newsom to End Fossil Fuel Permitting

By Elizabeth Ireland
 3 days ago
Student volunteers for Youth v. Oil from the climate-focused nonprofit SanDiego350. Photo via @youthv.oil Instagram

The San Diego City Council Tuesday passed a resolution calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to stop issuing new oil and gas well permits and implement buffers between communities and fossil fuel extraction sites.

The resolution was requested by high school students in SanDiego350’s Youth v. Oil Campaign. It passed the Environment Committee unanimously on Thursday before moving forward 8-0 on Tuesday.

“Drilling and fracking are poisoning our resources and disproportionately impacting our communities,” said Councilman Joe LaCava, chair of the San Diego Environment Committee. “This week Youth v. Oil delivered over 1,200 signatures demanding we take action now.”

“A future where renewable energy is in and fossil fuels are out is possible — but only if we act now,” he said.

Youth v. Oil is climate-focused nonprofit SanDiego350’s youth-run grassroots climate action and justice campaign. The campaign’s members have worked for more than a year on this effort, getting the resolution passed by several entities, including the San Diego Unified School District, San Diego County Board of Education and Sweetwater Unified School District.

“The Youth v. Oil resolution is a powerful message of what youth can accomplish in the face of seemingly overwhelming matters such as our current climate crisis,” said Keala Minna-Choe, a sophomore at Canyon Crest Academy high school, intern with SanDiego350 and the campaign lead. “I thank the City Council for being supportive in this effort and for passing this resolution to create a better future for all.”

The resolution’s passage means that the city — which has no fossil fuel extraction sites of its own — will call on Newsom to stop the issue of oil and gas permits, create 3,200-feet buffer zones and outline a transition away from fossil fuel extraction.

“It gives me so much hope to see the next generation fighting for our future, fighting to end our dependence on fossil fuels, and fighting to bring the very real dangers of climate change to the forefront,” said Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert, vice chair of the Environment Committee. “I’m proud to support this resolution to transition California away from fossil fuels.”

City News Service contributed to this article.

Diana Jones
3d ago

Yeah sure . As they all jump in their cars and head to Starbucks to get their mocha Frappuccino before heading to the beach for summer vacation! They have no idea how many things they use in their everyday lives are products of fossil fuel. 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️

John Cullen
3d ago

well.. legs start with all these kids can no longer drive their cars.. fly on a plane. cannot ride in a fossil fuel vehicle. can not take a ride on an ambulance if it's a fossil fuel vehicle. fly on no planes.. ride on no boats.. see, of your going to truly protest.. Then you can't waerbclothes delivered by dossil fule vehicles. or eat food delivered by trucks who use fossil fuels. now.. lets just see how serious these protesters are.

rod edwards
2d ago

We should not be banning the exploration,production and transportation of petroleum until we have a suitable solution to replace it.

