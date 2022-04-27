TinCaps blanked by Dragons in series opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -The TinCaps’ three-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night at Parkview Field in a 4-0 loss to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate).

On a day when Fort Wayne learned that San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell is scheduled to make a rehab appearance here Thursday, it was Dayton’s pitching that shined.

Notre Dame alum Joe Boyle started for the Midwest League East Division first-place Dragons (12-4). MLB.com’s No. 29 Reds prospect tossed five shutout innings, extending his scoreless streak to 13 innings to begin the season.

TinCaps (10-6) starter Robert Gasser struck out four in four innings with only one earned run allowed.

Dayton right fielder Rece Hinds , the No. 9 Cincinnati prospect, opened the scoring with an opposite-field solo home run down the right-field line in the top of the fourth inning. From there, the visitors added two unearned runs in the frame, as well as an insurance run in the seventh.

Fort Wayne, which entered the game leading the league in OPS, drew eight walks and had a batter hit by a pitch, but mustered only a pair of singles. The ‘Caps left 10 on base. Designated hitter Angel Solarte drew a career-high four walks.

Next Game: Wednesday, April 27 vs. Dayton- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Ryan Bergert – Dayton Probable Starter: RHP Bryce Bonnin

