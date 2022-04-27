ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

TinCaps blanked by Dragons in series opener

By John Nolan - TinCaps Media Relations
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHuyl_0fLEeG9900

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -The TinCaps’ three-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night at Parkview Field in a 4-0 loss to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate).
On a day when Fort Wayne learned that San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell is scheduled to make a rehab appearance here Thursday, it was Dayton’s pitching that shined.
Notre Dame alum Joe Boyle started for the Midwest League East Division first-place Dragons (12-4). MLB.com’s No. 29 Reds prospect tossed five shutout innings, extending his scoreless streak to 13 innings to begin the season.
TinCaps (10-6) starter Robert Gasser struck out four in four innings with only one earned run allowed.
Dayton right fielder Rece Hinds , the No. 9 Cincinnati prospect, opened the scoring with an opposite-field solo home run down the right-field line in the top of the fourth inning. From there, the visitors added two unearned runs in the frame, as well as an insurance run in the seventh.
Fort Wayne, which entered the game leading the league in OPS, drew eight walks and had a batter hit by a pitch, but mustered only a pair of singles. The ‘Caps left 10 on base. Designated hitter Angel Solarte drew a career-high four walks.
Next Game: Wednesday, April 27 vs. Dayton- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Ryan Bergert – Dayton Probable Starter: RHP Bryce Bonnin

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

TinCaps blanked for second night in a row

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps were downed, 2-0, Wednesday evening by the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) in a pitcher’s duel at Parkview Field. ‘Caps pitchers struck out a season-high 18 batters.  The TinCaps (10-7) and Dragons (13-4) combined for just six hits in the game.  Fort Wayne right-handed starter Ryan Bergert dealt in […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

FWPD: 2 dead in Cheviot Drive apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the deaths of two adults at an apartment on Cheviot Dr. at E. Paulding Rd. and Hessen Cassel Rd. Late Wednesday night, police were sent to the 3300 block of Cheviot Dr. for a “problem unknown.” Through a window, police could see someone […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Family members, neighbors react to homicide-suicide in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –Kayla Morgan was very emotional after hearing the news that her brother, 20-year-old Keshaun Hunter, was one of the two people found dead inside an apartment Thursday morning off Cheviot Drive. “I just don’t really understand why, really I don’t,” Morgan said. The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Hunter’s death a suicide […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
numberfire.com

Reds' Jake Fraley sitting Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres. Fraley returned from a knee injury on Tuesday, but he is sitting versus the Padres' southpaw. Brandon Drury is replacing Fraley at designated hitter and batting second.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Dayton, IN
Dayton, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
FOX Sports

Cardinals play the Diamondbacks in first of 4-game series

LINE: Cardinals -173, Diamondbacks +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday to open a four-game series. St. Louis has a 9-7 record overall and a 3-3 record in home games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.02 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

White Sox and Royals meet, winner takes 3-game series

LINE: White Sox -176, Royals +152; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday. Chicago is 5-3 at home and 7-10 overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Royals take down White Sox 5-2 after 3-run 10th

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City's three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Thursday. Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Then Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off left-hander Aaron Bummer (0-1).
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Joe Boyle
WANE 15

Padres star Snell to pitch at Parkview Field on Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2018 A.L. Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell will pitch Thursday night at Parkview Field as the lefty makes a rehab appearance for the Fort Wayne TinCaps against the Dayton Dragons. Snell dealt with adductor tightness (hip injury) earlier this month while pitching for the Padres, as he was scratched […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Colin Moran kept out of Reds' lineup Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Colin Moran is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres. The Reds are giving the lefty-hitting Moran a breather against the Padres' southpaw. Matt Reynolds is replacing Moran on third base and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project...
CINCINNATI, OH
KOLO TV Reno

Aces Drop Series Opener to Chihuahuas, 9-3

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Buddy Kennedy’s and Wilmer Difo’s multi-hit nights weren’t enough as the Reno Aces (10-9) fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas, 9-3, Tuesday evening in the series opener at Southwest University Park. Kennedy collected two doubles while driving in a run and scoring...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Padres#Dayton Dragons#Right Fielder#Tincaps#Mlb Com#Ops#Dayton Fort Wayne#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Sports

Farmer leads Reds against the Padres after 4-hit performance

LINE: Reds -110, Padres -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the San Diego Padres after Kyle Farmer's four-hit game on Wednesday. Cincinnati has a 1-6 record at home and a 3-15 record overall. The Reds are 2-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WANE 15

Homestead bests DeKalb, improves to 9-2 overall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead, ranked no. 11 in the latest 4A state poll by Prep Baseball Report, moved to 9-2 overall as the Spartans bested DeKalb 12-2 in six innings on Wednesday to headline area prep action on the diamond. Jake Goode and Bryce Yoder each went 3-for-3 at the plate for the […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
ESPN

Machado leads Padres against the Pirates following 4-hit game

LINE: Padres -181, Pirates +156; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Manny Machado had four hits against the Reds on Thursday. Pittsburgh has gone 4-4 in home games and 8-10 overall. The Pirates have gone 6-3 in games when...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Padres vs. Reds Prediction and Odds for Thursday, April 28 (A Duel Between Two Struggling Pitchers)

National League rivals close out a three game series on Thursday when the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres do battle at the Great American Ballpark. The Padres took the first two games as they look for the sweep this afternoon. The Reds are now 1-13 straight up in their last 14 games. They only covered one game during that run. Long story short, they're currently the worst team in baseball. By being more than 10 games under .500, it’s not even really that close.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Danny Mendick moving to White Sox bench for Thursday matinee

Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Mendick started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat for Thursday's matinee. Leury Garcia is replacing Mendick on second base and batting ninth. Josh Harrison is out of the lineup for a second straight game.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates play in game 2 of series

LINE: Brewers -170, Pirates +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 1-0. Pittsburgh is 8-9 overall and 4-3 at home. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks sixth in the NL. Milwaukee has gone 5-3 at home...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WANE 15

Fort Wayne FC to host FC Cincinnati 2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne FC announced they will host FC Cincinnati 2 for a friendly match on June 7th at 7pm in Shields Field Stadium located on the campus of Bishop Dwenger High School. FC Cincinnati 2 is in its first year under the MLS NEXT Pro league. This will be the first […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy