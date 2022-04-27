ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

U.S., European shares advance as euro dives to lowest since 2017

By Chris Prentice, Tommy Wilkes
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFK7P_0fLEcQnb00

WASHINGTON/LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Key U.S. equity indexes ended higher after choppy trade on Wednesday on a boost from strong earnings from Microsoft and Visa, as commodity stocks lifted European shares to their first gain in four sessions.

The euro dropped to its weakest since 2017 after Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and investors fretted more about the region's economy.

The dollar continued its surge, on course for its biggest monthly gain since January 2015 as expectations mounted that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates aggressively in coming months and the American economy will be stronger than the euro zone.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.19% to end at 33,301.93 points, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.21% to 4,183.92.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 0.01% to 12,488.93.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) jumped 4.8% % and Visa Inc (V.N) surged 6.5%% on strong earnings, helping boost the S&P 500.

Some of Wall Street's biggest names have reported results this week, with investors seeking a counterweight to the deluge of negative news that has pounded stocks. read more

Google-parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) fell 3.6% as slowing YouTube ad sales pushed quarterly revenue below expectations. Boeing Co (BA.N) dropped 7.5% after it disclosed $1.5 billion in abnormal costs from halting 777X production. read more

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 0.7% after having hit six-week lows at the open, with miners (.SXPP) and oil stocks (.SXEP) both gaining.

German shares (.GDAXI), which underperformed through the session, rallied at the close.

European corporate earnings were mixed. Credit Suisse reported another quarterly loss and Deutsche Bank warned the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hurt annual earnings. read more

Russia cut the flow of natural gas to Bulgaria and Poland for rejecting its demand to pay in roubles, taking direct aim at European economies. This led investors to sell euros and snap up U.S. dollars. read more

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets (.MIWD00000PUS) retreated 0.17%. Emerging markets stocks (.MSCIEF) fell 0.54%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose, as investors awaited greater clarity on the "restrictive" policy the Fed plans to pursue next week to combat inflation by curbing economic growth.

The euro dropped as low as $1.0512 , its weakest against the dollar since May 2017. Analysts cited the war in Ukraine and growing concerns that the bloc's economy will fall into recession this year.

"The euro's blatant inability to rally on hawkish comments by European Central Bank members means lingering vulnerability to an external environment negatively affected by an ever-concerning situation in Ukraine and generalized USD strength," ING FX strategists wrote in a note to clients.

The dollar index measuring the greenback against a basket of rivals, hit a five-year high.

"The U.S. dollar benefits from the prospect of an ongoing flight to safety liquidity bid," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZVVq_0fLEcQnb00
Euro vs U.S. dollar

CHINESE REBOUND

There was more selling in Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) down 0.82% after hitting its lowest since mid-March. Tokyo's Nikkei (.N225) fell 1.17%.

Australian shares (.AXJO) lost 0.78% as inflation hit a 20-year high, bringing interest rate rises closer. read more

Battered Chinese stocks (.CSI300) bucked the trend, gaining almost 3% as data showed faster profit growth at industrial firms in March than a year earlier. read more

In the previous session, China stocks fell to their lowest in two years on fears that persistent COVID lockdowns would hurt economic activity and disrupt global supply chains. read more

Oil prices edged higher on ongoing global supply concerns, with Brent crude futures finishing up 33 cents to $105.32 a barrel and U.S. crude settling up 32 cents at $102.02 a barrel.

Spot gold prices hit a more than two-month low and were last down 1.05% by 4:34 p.m. EST (2034 GMT), under pressure from the dollar's rally. U.S. gold futures GCv1 settled down 0.8% at $1,888.70 per ounce.

Additional reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor and Joice Alves; Editing by John Stonestreet, Mark Heinrich, David Gregorio, Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dollar dips, U.S. stocks tumble on inflation concerns

NEW YORK April 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index fell from 20-year highs and Wall Street equities sold off on Friday with the latest economic data and Amazon.com's disappointing quarterly report and outlook keeping the spotlight on surging inflation. In U.S. Treasuries the benchmark 10-year yields capped off their...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Alphabet Inc#U S Gold#European#The U S Federal Reserve#American#Dji#Spx#Ixic#12 488 93#Microsoft Corp#Visa Inc Lrb#Google
Reuters

Dollar surge leaves trail of destruction

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar’s race to two-decade highs is leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, exacerbating inflation in other countries and tightening financial conditions just as the world economy confronts the prospect of a slowdown in growth. This year’s 8% gain against a basket of currencies...
CURRENCIES
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Euro
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy