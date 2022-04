The 2021-22 season will mark the New York Rangers’ return to the Stanley Cup playoffs after a four-year absence. The hiring of head coach Gerard Gallant has made a difference for the Rangers, who have improved dramatically and exceeded expectations after multiple years of rebuilding. I thought the Rangers would be a better team than in previous years but would qualify for the postseason as a wild-card team and not as one of the top three franchises in the Metropolitan Division.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO