CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's the end of an era for bowlers in Northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.Loyal fans will say goodbye to Elk Grove Bowl, a home away from home for generations of bowlers.CBS 2 caught up with the senior men's league which goes back 60 years of strikes, spares and friendships.The league meets on the lanes week after week, and some of them began coming decades ago, keeping score by hand. "Been coming here for perhaps the last 50 years," Larry Miller said. That's why it will be so hard to say goodbye and see it all go.April 30 is the big goodbye...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO