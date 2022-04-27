ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

With Bloomsday looming, Spokane Police prep for the event

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. – “There is a lot of preparation that goes into it. It’s an all-hands-on deck thing,” Sgt. Teresa Fuller of Spokane Police Department told us today of one the biggest annual events in Spokane, the Lilac Bloomsday Run. That’s right, Bloomsday is here,...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

City of Spokane forms violent crimes task force

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Mayor Nadine Woodward say violent crime is on the rise nationwide and in Spokane. In response, Mayor Woodward announced the creation of a Spokane Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force at Wednesday’s State of the City Address. The Violent...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

No injuries in north Spokane shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – No one was injured during a shooting at Lyon’s Glenn Apartments in north Spokane Wednesday night. The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. The scene was cleared within 45 minutes. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

SPD searching for missing developmentally delayed 13-year-old

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who’s developmentally delayed. SPD says he was last seen near Rosauers at 1808 West 3rd Avenue. SPD says he’s white with brown hair and was wearing a black Nirvana t-shirt with tan pants.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announces new Violent Crimes Task Force

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced the formation of a new Spokane Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force during her State of the City address Wednesday. The seven-member crime task force aims to eradicate violent crime and accompanying drug and property crime. It will include two sergeants as supervisors and a mix of five other officers at different levels.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KXLY

Missing boy in Browne’s Addition found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. — The missing boy that Spokane Police sent out an amber alert for has been found safe. SPD sent out an amber alert for a missing 13-year-old boy at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen near the Rosauers Supermarket in Browne’s Addition, but was found safe...
SPOKANE, WA
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
KREM2

'We're people': People living in homeless encampment react to city solutions

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless encampment near I-90, commonly referred to as Camp Hope, is getting attention from the City of Spokane and neighbors looking for solutions. From the outside looking in, the camp is full of tents and RVs. But, from the inside, it's full of people. Kaleb Williams is one of those people who has lived in his RV at the camp for three weeks.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Meters#Spd#Sgt
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Fish and Game still searching for individual responsible for illegally killing trumpeter swan near local campground

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is still seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a trumpeter swan near the Oneida Narrows in Franklin County earlier this year. Multiple reports were recently received by Idaho Fish and Game regarding a dead swan hanging in a tree approximately a mile below Red Point Campground. An examination of the carcass which included X-rays revealed the swan had been killed with a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KHQ Right Now

Young teen on electric bike hit by car near Pines and 23rd Ave.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday afternoon, Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a young teen on an electric bike on 23rd and Pines. While investigating the scene, the road was closed to traffic for a short time. The teen was transported to the hospital for injuries....
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Mother and son found fatally shot in Chelan, no other suspects believed involved

CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
CHELAN, WA
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy