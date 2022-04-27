ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Singapore executes mentally disabled man despite outcry

By Roslan RAHMAN, Sam Reeves, with M. Jegathesan in Kuala Lumpur
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYb1J_0fLET7xi00
Malaysian national Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was executed by Singapore on Wednesday morning /AFP

A mentally disabled Malaysian man was executed in Singapore on Wednesday, his family said, after losing a long legal battle and despite a storm of international criticism and appeals for clemency.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small amount of heroin into the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest drugs laws, and handed a death sentence the following year.

The plan to hang him sparked widespread criticism due to concerns about his intellectual disabilities, with the United Nations, European Union and British billionaire Richard Branson among those condemning it.

"It is unbelievable that Singapore proceeded with the execution despite international appeals to spare his life," his sister Sarmila Dharmalingam told AFP.

The 34-year-old was executed in the early hours, she said from Malaysia, leaving her family "extremely saddened" and "in a state of shock".

Nagaenthran spent more than a decade mounting legal challenges, but they were dismissed by Singapore's courts, and the city-state's president rejected appeals for clemency.

His body will be brought back to the Malaysian city of Ipoh for burial, his sister said. Singaporean authorities did not respond to requests for comment.

Reprieve, an NGO that campaigns against the death penalty, said Nagaenthran was "the victim of a tragic miscarriage of justice".

"Hanging an intellectually disabled, mentally unwell man... is unjustifiable and a flagrant violation of international laws that Singapore has chosen to sign up to," said the group's director, Maya Foa.

- 'Inhumane' -

Nagaenthran was originally scheduled to be hanged in November but that was delayed as he sought to appeal on the grounds that executing someone with mental disabilities contravenes international law.

He was arrested aged 21 as he tried to enter Singapore with a bundle of heroin weighing about 43 grams (one and a half ounces) -- equivalent to about three tablespoons.

Supporters say he has an IQ of 69, a level recognised as a disability, and was coerced into committing the crime.

But authorities have defended his conviction, saying legal rulings found he knew what he was doing at the time of the offence.

His mother mounted a desperate 11th-hour legal challenge on Tuesday, but it was swiftly rejected by a judge, prompting his relatives to break down in tears in court.

In an interview with AFP on Tuesday, Branson had urged Singaporean President Halimah Yacob to grant Nagaenthran clemency, calling the death penalty "inhumane".

After exhausting the usual appeals process, presidential clemency was the only avenue remaining to halt the execution.

Nagaenthran's case has sparked concerns in some quarters in Singapore, and hundreds of demonstrators attended two protests against the hanging in recent weeks.

Protests are rare in tightly controlled Singapore. Without prior police approval, the only place they can be held is in one downtown park.

Vigils and small protests have also been held in Malaysia, and the country's king and prime minister had both appealed for Nagaenthran's life to be spared.

A petition calling for Singapore's president to grant him clemency garnered more than 100,000 signatures.

The city-state resumed executions last month after a hiatus of more than two years, when it executed another drug trafficker.

Activists now fear authorities are set to embark on a wave of hangings as several other death-row convicts have recently had appeals rejected.

Another Malaysian drug trafficker is scheduled to be hanged on Friday.

Despite mounting pressure to abolish the death penalty, Singapore insists capital punishment is an effective deterrent against crime.

The city-state has a low crime rate, and believes the death penalty has helped keep it one of the safest places in Asia.

Comments / 34

Wicked Walhalla
2d ago

my fellow Americans, take a good long look at this....... now tell me how bad we have it here in America. tell me how we are oppressed and punished mercilessly......

Reply(5)
31
╭∩╮(ಠ_ಠ)╭∩╮BLⁱᵉˢM
2d ago

He was caught trying to smuggle drugs into the country. Mental or not it’s still against the rules. Sorry not sorry but you do the crime you do the time.

Reply
14
Srd Drs
2d ago

Did the crime, paid the fine. Indonesia and other countries also execute people for drug offenses. He should've known better.

Reply(2)
25
Related
AFP

Malaysian facing execution in Singapore wins reprieve

A Malaysian man set to be executed in Singapore for drug trafficking was granted a reprieve on Thursday, campaigners said, a day after the hanging of a mentally disabled man sparked an outcry. On Wednesday a mentally disabled Malaysian, Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who had been convicted of trafficking heroin into the city-state, was hanged. 
ASIA
Reuters

Chinese court sentences U.S. citizen to death for murder - CCTV

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - A Chinese court sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death on Thursday for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province found that after a disagreement over the pair's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halimah Yacob
Person
Richard Branson
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Intellectual Disabilities#Capital Punishment#Malaysian#The United Nations#European Union#British#Singaporean
Daily Mail

The WWII hero who hid in the jungle for 30 YEARS rather than surrender: Curious story of Japanese soldier who lived on a Philippines island eating dried banana skins and stealing rice from locals is told in a new film

A new film is highlighting the story of a controversial Japanese soldier who refused to surrender after the Second World War ended and spent 29 years hiding in the jungle. Hiroo Onoda, who died in 2014 at the age of 91, was stationed on the island in the Philippines in 1944 but remained until 1974 because he did not believe the war was over.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Japan says disputed islands ‘illegally occupied by Russia’

TOKYO (AP) — Japan describes four islands whose ownership it disputes with Moscow as “illegally occupied by Russia” in the latest version of a diplomatic report released Friday, using stronger language to describe the territorial flap than other recent versions and underscoring the chilled relations between the two sides amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Beijing accuses US of ‘deliberately damaging peace’ by sending destroyer through Taiwan Strait

China has hit out at the US for sending a guided-missile destroyer through the Taiwan Strait a few days ago.“The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 26 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law,” the US Navy’s Japan-based Seventh Fleet said in a statement. “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” it added.But China on Wednesday accused the US of publicly hyping the event.“The...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

59K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy