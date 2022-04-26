Tropical shirts, beach drinks? It’s Webster-itaville!

After inhaling a meaty chicken sandwich smothered in Chick-fil-A sauce and a carton of salty waffle fries, you need something to wash it all down with. Sure, you could opt for a standard fountain soda, but Chick-fil-A's drink menu is also stacked with unique beverage options. Arguably the most famous of the bunch is its fresh-squeezed lemonade, which is made with just three ingredients: fresh lemons, water, and sugar. According to the Chick-fil-A website, the chain produces some 6.5 million gallons of its lemonade every year, which is made fresh daily in store by Chick-fil-A employees. Then there's the fresh-brewed iced tea, which you can get either sweetened or unsweetened depending on your preference. Like the lemonade, this is also made fresh every day.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO