ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WILLIAMS: Where Are We With COVID?

By E. Faye Williams
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HP2oh_0fLENuKc00

I don’t know about you, but I am sometimes confused about circumstances that dictate our compliance and action, and what those appropriate actions must/should be. COVID created that type of conundrum for me and millions of others. The 81 million U.S. COVID cases and the 990,000 American COVID-related deaths suggest a breakdown in understanding the seriousness and avoidance of this dreaded disease.

Initially, we were told that facial masks were unnecessary. Later, we were all told to mask up. Some did. Others refused. Later, we were told that masks were only necessary indoors. For their survival, some businesses and many restaurants began setting up outdoors. For the sake of public health, many businesses and local jurisdictions elected to err on the side of caution and demand masking compliance.

Some of us really want to do the right thing, but don’t know what the “real” right thing is! We do know that some never took the vaccine or booster, and never took their children to be vaccinated. We do know that we had more cases of the virus than necessary, and far too many people died.

After two years of discomfort, my concern is that we have lapsed into a dangerous state of indifference. Panic no longer informs our conduct, and our own arrogance lies by telling us, “It can’t happen to you or anyone you love.” Political hacks exploit COVID for their personal advantage and become “pandemic experts” who peddle a false sense of invulnerability to the masses.

I wish for the time when collective efforts against COVID were driven by public health officials who spoke scientific truth. Sadly, an active mob of COVID deniers has bullied and threatened public health officials across the nation into silence. Where is Dr. Fauci? Where is the director of the CDC? I want reassurance from Dr. Kavita Patel or others of a like mind. Instead of self-serving political hacks, I would rather have competent public health officials provide guidance to direct the prevention of a reemergence of this disease.

For over two years, we have been told to wear masks indoors and outdoors and on public transportation. This guidance included the wearing masks on airplanes, trains and other public transportation. Although there was resistance to these masking requirements, most rational adults accepted them as necessary and lifesaving. Unfortunately, those who bastardize and distort the definition of “FREEDOM” to mean “I can do what I want when I want,” recurringly initiate episodes of resistant violence on aircraft and other modes of public transit.

Now, unqualified judges are getting in the act. Without hearing testimony, District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle exercised her medical expertise and invalidated the mask mandate on public transportation. Rated as “Unqualified” by the ABA, Mizelle’s ruling was in direct opposition to a planned extension of the mask mandate to combat the spread of the new COVID variant, ba2.

Those on the radical right assert that the government has no authority to force us to wear masks, take vaccinations, or get boosters. That seems strangely inaccurate since the government can force us to pay income tax, possess a driver’s license if we drive, qualify for professional licenses, pay property taxes, pay child support or alimony, or get something called a “Real ID”! Now, if we must comply with those requirements forced upon us by the government, why must we suffer with false claims of the right of exemption from the mask? Someone please explain why it is wrong to protect our health as well as the health of those around us.

Williams is president of the National Congress of Black Women.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Aircraft#American
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy