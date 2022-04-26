ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Rangers' Sherten Apostel: Back in action at Round Rock

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Apostel has appeared in three games for Triple-A Round Rock since returning from a knee...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Triples, scores twice

Harper went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 7-3 win Wednesday against Colorado. Harper singled and stole a base in the first inning, tripled and scored in the third and singled and scored in the seventh. He has stolen bases in consecutive games and has three swipes on the season. With his triple, the 29-year-old has recorded an extra-base hit in five of his last six games. After a slow start to the season, he has raised his OPS to .850.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Slugs three-run homer

McMahon went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk Friday against the Reds. McMahon managed only one hit, but he made it by count by taking Hunter Greene yard in the fifth frame to record his second home run of the season. It was his first long ball since April 17, though he did have three doubles in 10 starts in that span. McMahon has also found other ways to contribute, as he has at least one hit in seven of his last nine games, and he's also collected seven RBI and three runs scored in that span. Overall, McMahon is hitting .242/.359/.424 across 78 plate appearances on the campaign.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Swipes bag in win

Machado went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-3 win against the Pirates. Machado made fantasy managers who roster him happy with a single and stolen base in the fourth inning, and he knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The theft was the veteran third baseman's fourth of the campaign, though it was his first since April 14. Machado has reached base safely in 10 straight games and is slashing .472/.535/.722 with two homers, seven RBI and 10 runs over that stretch.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sent to minors

The Mariners optioned Raleigh to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Though Raleigh received the start behind the dish Opening Day, he's essentially been part of a three-way timeshare at catcher with Tom Murphy and Luis Torrens throughout the season. He didn't make consecutive starts over any of the Mariners' first 18 contests of the season, appearing in nine games in total while going 2-for-24 with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate. Raleigh should receive more consistent playing time at Tacoma, while his demotion clears the way for both Murphy and Torrens to take on larger roles behind the plate at the big-league level.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Back in clubhouse

Tucker (illness) returned to the Pirates' clubhouse Friday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker was away from the team for several days after landing on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, but he's now been cleared to participate in team activities. It's not yet clear whether the Pirates will activate him from the IL prior to Friday's series opener against San Diego, but he seems to be close to being activated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Remains on bench

Murphy will sit Friday against the Marlins. Murphy seemed like he could be in line for a larger share of catching duties after Cal Raleigh was optioned Thursday. That hasn't been the case thus far, however, as it's been Luis Torrens who's gotten the start in two straight games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Produces well-rounded line in win

Thompson amassed 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 102-98 win over Denver. Thompson tied Gary Payton for second on the team with 15 points in the contest, but it was his work in other areas that stood out. The sharpshooter's nine boards were two more than he had previously grabbed in any game this season, and he also doubled his season-best mark with four steals. This was Thompson's lowest scoring effort of the series, but the increased production across the box score largely makes up for the modest point total.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jimmy Herget: Solid in short outing

Herget yielded one run on one hit over three frames during Friday's win over the White Sox. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. Herget gave up a run on an error in the first inning but turned in an otherwise-clean performance. It was his longest outing of the season as he improved his K:BB to 12:0 through 11.1 frames. The 6-foot-3 righty should move back to the bullpen following his spot start Friday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Reaches base five times

Cron went 2-for-2 with three walks, one RBI and one run scored Friday against the Reds. Cron delivered an RBI single in the sixth inning to continue his excellent start to the season and extend his hitting streak to four games. He entered the matchup having earned only two walks, though he more than doubled that total by earning three free passes Friday. Cron has maintained a .299/.345/.662 through 84 plate appearances on the campaign, highlighted by seven home runs, 19 RBI and 12 runs scored.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Optioned to Triple-A

Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Mayfield made the Angels' Opening Day roster this year and appeared in 10 games for the big-league club. He hit .281 with a homer, a triple, a double, six runs and three RBI, but he didn't have consistent playing time and will head to the minors after David Fletcher (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Nearing return

Sano (knee) is not starting Friday, but he is close to a return, according to manager Rocco Baldelli, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He woke up Friday feeling noticeably better and was taking batting practice before the game. It sounds like he is truly day-to-day. Luis Arraez is starting at first base while Byron Buxton gets the start at designated hitter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Fills stat sheet Friday

Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, three runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 win over the White Sox. Ohtani took Lucas Giolito deep in the first inning with a 419-foot solo shot, his fourth homer of the year. He reached on a fielder's choice and scored in the sixth before singling, stealing a base and scoring again in the eighth. The reigning AL MVP is 16-for-56 (.286) with six extra-base hits and three steals over his last 13 games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Crushes fourth home run

Pena went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer, two runs scored and a walk during Friday's 11-7 victory against the Blue Jays. Pena scored in the third inning after grounding into a fielder's choice. He later launched a three-run shot as part of a five-run sixth for Houston. The rookie shortstop is up to eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI through 19 career MLB games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Big day at plate

Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Friday's 11-7 win over Toronto. Alvarez's impressive day got started with an RBI single and a run scored in the third inning. He then drilled a two-run homer off of Trevor Richards in the sixth before scoring a third run in the eighth. After beginning the year in a 5-for-33 slump, Alvarez is 10-for-23 (.435) with six runs scored over his last six games.
HOUSTON, TX

