ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Neighbors’ Frustrations Reach Boiling Point Over Speeding On Ives Dairy Road; Police To Release PSA

By Joe Gorchow
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3viXeq_0fLEExnk00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Neighbors in North Miami-Dade are sounding the alarm on what they are calling a speedway.

Residents tell CBS4 cars fly up and down Ives Dairy Road and, at the intersection at San Simeon Way, collisions are commonplace.

“You are putting your life on the line,” said Sheri Rosenthal, a longtime area resident.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rosenthal gathered with five neighbors in her home, where kitchen table discussions revolve around the streets.

Each shares the same fear. The neighborhood’s become a racetrack.

“Look at what this car just did,” exclaimed Rosenthal walking us to the edge of her yard.

Rosenthal pointed to a car that afternoon racing at Ives Dairy Road and San Simeon Way. Her home sits on the corner. She’s lived there for 31 years. It’s a magnet for car crashes.

“Trust me, I’m in my bedroom at night, and I hear screeching, and I brace,” said Rosenthal

Over the last few years, the wall guarding her yard has been destroyed and rebuilt numerous times. Images show the aftermath.

Her concerns center on saving lives.

“It’s about this area,” shared Rosenthal.

“You’ve seen people die right on the other side of this wall,” mentioned CBS4 reporter Joe Gorchow.

“Yes,” added Rosenthal.

Her neighbor across the street, Ronda Jules, knows the fear firsthand.

“Look over the wall all the time and see an accident,” added Jules. “Sometimes twice a day.”

Jules says the once quiet area now sounds like a speedway. Her home camera shows a wreck last year with a vehicle attempting to make a left turn before a van slammed it.

Last Memorial Weekend, a camera captures a car crashing into her yard with her kids poolside.

It’s why she put these pillars up by the wall.

We move down the Ives Dairy Road, where James Costello recently moved his family to Aventura Isles. There’s only one way in and out. He’s seen his share of fast cars.

“One time, I thought somebody must have robbed a bank,” added Costello. “And I’m waiting, OK. The police cars will come in two seconds, chasing them. Nope. They were just driving like that.”

His frustration reached a boiling following Friday’s fatal car accident outside his neighborhood at NE 3rd Court and Ives Dairy Road.

“I’m starting to get worried something is going to happen,” said Costello. “I’m starting to consider whether I need to move us out.”

All stories lead down the same road, for officials to take tangible steps to stop the speeding. Rosenthal adds the police have been very responsive in listening to their concerns.

CBS4 has reached out to Miami-Dade District One and the police department. MDPD said it will share a public service announcement about the speeding early next week.

But residents say it’s time to take more significant action.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Miami

Victim In Deadly Ives Dairy Road Crash Identified As Saul Daulphin

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released the identity of the person who was killed in a fatal crash in Northeast Miami on Friday night. The passenger inside a black Mercedes which was T-boned by another vehicle at the intersection of Ives Dairy Road and NE 3rd Court, was 52-year-old Saul Daulphin. The other victims, all in their teens, were taken to the hospital. They are expected to recover. Victor Gonzon heard the moments before the loud collision. He said a car driving westbound on Ives Dairy hit the brakes before slamming into another vehicle, making a left turn. “A guy T-boned the other...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal Crash On Ives Dairy Road Under Investigation, Neighbors Complain Roadway Used To Race

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police investigated a fatal crash in Northeast Miami on Friday night. Police said it happened on Ives Dairy Road and NE 3rd Court in Northeast Miami-Dade. Authorities said one person had to be transported to a local trauma center, but could not be saved. Hours after the deadly crash, the roadway remained blocked in both directions. Police had placed crime scene tape around the scene as investigators assessed what took place. Residents in the area were visibly distraught. CBS4 spoke to one eyewitness that saw the crash. “Heard, ERRRRRRR, and thought uh oh.” Victor Gonzon heard the moments before the loud collision. He said...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Boiling Point#Cbsmiami#Cbs4
The Independent

Lily Peters news - live: Juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old is arrested in murder investigation

Police in Chippewa Falls have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to the murder of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters.Chief Matthew Kelm announced the arrest in a press conference on Tuesday evening, where he would not disclose the name, gender or age of the suspect but said they were known to the murdered schoolgirl.Police executed a search warrant at the home in North Grove Street where the 10-year-old was believed to have last been seen alive.Following the search, the suspect was taken into custody, the police chief said.Lily was reported missing around 9pm on Sunday night when she failed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy