LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is behind bars after police said he shot at an LMPD officer, then fled toward the Churchill Downs area at a high rate of speed. The investigation started out Thursday afternoon. One of the police scenes was just outside Mary & Elizabeth Hospital near Bluegrass and Hazelwood avenues. The other scene was in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway just north of Churchill Downs.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO