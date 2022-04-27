ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-3, win Metropolitan Division title

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Bq0t_0fLEAGQh00

Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, rookie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 31 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Tuesday night to win their fifth straight and clinch the Metropolitan Division title.

Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina, and Brady Skjei had two assists. The Hurricanes, who won their second straight division title after winning the realigned Central Division in last year's shortened season, set franchise records with 53 wins and 114 points, topping marks set in 2005-06.

“I think you probably need to take a minute and just realize that it's a pretty darn good year, we've done what we wanted to do,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. “What's great is guys aren't really that excited about it. They know there's bigger things we're trying to accomplish."

This was matchup of the top two teams in the Metropolitan with first place within reach for the Rangers. Instead, the Hurricanes beat them for the third time in four meetings this season — including twice at Madison Square Garden in 15 days — to take the division.

“I look forward to these kind of games," Skjei said. "This was a huge win for us. We are very pumped up that we won the division.”

Kochetkov, making his second career start and third straight appearance, had 11 saves in the first period, 11 in the second and nine in the third to improve to 3-0-0.

“It's a great story, hopefully it continues," Brind'Amour said of the 22-year-old goalie. "Nothing is fazing him. He looks like he belongs.”

Chris Kreider scored his 52nd goal for the Rangers, who have lost two straight and three of seven and are assured of finishing second in the Metropolitan. Jacob Trouba and Alexis Lafrenière also scored, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 31 saves.

“At times I didn't like our game, but overall we battled back,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “We know where we're going to finish. ... First, second, wherever you finish, you're going to play a great team (in the playoffs).”

Aho pounced on a loose puck and fired a shot past Shesterkin for his team-leading 37th of the season 32 seconds into the third to push Carolina's lead to 4-1.

Trouba pulled the Rangers back within two as he scored from the right point for his career-high 11th with 6:48 left.

With Shesterkin pulled for an extra skater, Lafrenière scored on a one-timer from the right side with 1:02 left to get the Rangers within one. It was his 18th.

After a scoreless first period, the Hurricanes took control with three goals in the second.

The Rangers had three power plays in a 7:09 stretch from late in the first period to early in the second. They managed four shots on goal on the advantages but couldn't break through against the league's top penalty-killing unit.

“It's the game right there,” Brind'Amour said. “They get one there, everything changes. The crowd gets into it, we're behind the 8-ball, the game's totally different. That was a crucial part of the game.”

Trochek then gave the Hurricanes the lead as he beat Shesterkin with a slap shot from the left circle off a pass from Skjei — one of six former Rangers on the Carolina roster — at 7:05 of the middle period. It was his 21st of the season.

Martinook made it 2-0 with 6:12 remaining in the second as he deflected a shot by Derek Stepan, another former Ranger, from the right circle past Shesterkin. It was Martinook's fifth.

“It got me in the big bicep,” Martinook said of his deflection.

Kreider pulled the Rangers back within one as he put a backhander past Kochetkov with 3:02 left. It tied Adam Graves (1993-94) for the second-most goals in a single season in franchise history, just two behind the record set by Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06.

“It's a hard thing to reflect on after that game ... after a loss like that," Kreider said.

Teravainen restored Carolina's two-goal as he skated in the left circle and beat Shesterkin for is 21st with 1:41 to go in the period.

The Hurricanes outshot the Rangers 14-11 in the first period with both goalies making several nice stops.

MCDONALD WINNER

Kreider was announced as the Rangers' winner of the 2022 Steven McDonald “Extra Effort” Award. The award, named for the former NYPD detective shot and injured on the job in 1986, is given annually to a Rangers player selected in fan voting who “goes above and beyond the call of duty.” McDonald's widow Patti and son Connor — an NYPD sergeant— were in attendance to present the award.

MILESTONES

Kreider's goal was the 229th of his career, breaking a tie with Bill Cook for 10th place in franchise history. ... Aho's goal gave him 400 career points. ... Teravainen got his 100th goal with the Hurricanes. ... Carolina F Max Domi played in his 500th career game.

SHORT-HANDED

The Rangers were two men down in the third period after announcing forward Artemi Panarin (upper body injury) and Andrew Copp (lower body injury) would not return to the game.

“(They) should be fine,” Gallant said. “Just being cautious.”

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host New Jersey on Thursday night to close the regular season.

Rangers: Host Montreal on Wednesday night before wrapping up the regular season Friday against Washington.

———

Follow Vin Cherwoo at http://www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Should the New York Rangers name a captain before the playoffs?

The rumblings are growing once again regarding the New York Rangers and if they should name a captain before the playoffs start next week. Over the last few days, Chris Kreider has been nominated for the Bill Masterton Trophy and won the coveted Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award. He was also the first recipient of the Rod Gilbert ‘Mr. Ranger’ Award on Wednesday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

3 Rangers 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Predictions

The 2021-22 season will mark the New York Rangers’ return to the Stanley Cup playoffs after a four-year absence. The hiring of head coach Gerard Gallant has made a difference for the Rangers, who have improved dramatically and exceeded expectations after multiple years of rebuilding. I thought the Rangers would be a better team than in previous years but would qualify for the postseason as a wild-card team and not as one of the top three franchises in the Metropolitan Division.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jordan, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Washington State
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Washington, NC
Yardbarker

Rangers skeleton crew fall 4-3 to the Canadiens

The New York Rangers certainly didn’t look like the Rangers we are used to seeing on Wednesday night when they faced the Montreal Canadiens. With the team locked into second place, head coach Gerard Gallant played it cautious and rested a majority of his star players. Missing from this game were Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, Andrew Copp, Jacob Trouba, Adam Fox, and Ryan Lindgren– and man did it show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

PREVIEW: Coming off win, Blue Jackets finish season vs. Penguins

BLUE JACKETS (37-37-7) at PENGUINS (45-25-11) It would be hard to imagine a better home finale for the Blue Jackets than the one that happened Thursday night. The Blue Jackets not only beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, they did it by a convincing 5-2 score. Five different CBJ players tallied as the Blue Jackets pulled away, turning a 2-1 lead after two periods into a game that wasn't in question at the final gun.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Lafrenière
Person
Derek Stepan
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Brady Skjei
Person
Pyotr Kochetkov
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Max Domi
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Sebastian Aho
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Bolts travel to Columbus to finish two-game set

BLUE JACKETS (36-37-7) vs. LIGHTNING (50-22-8) The Blue Jackets aren't limping home. Well, figuratively, that is. Columbus is banged-up heading into the final two games of the season, with regulars Boone Jenner, Patrik Laine, Sean Kuraly, Alexander Texier, Adam Boqvist and Joonas Korpisalo out of the lineup. The list of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Devils’ Jimmy Vesey Shines Despite Loss to Hurricanes

The New Jersey Devils played their final road game of the season last night against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The game resulted in a 6-3 loss for the visiting team, who were unable to come back from a bad start after giving up two goals on five shots. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s team rallied late in the last few minutes of the third period scoring two goals, but it was not enough to earn a win away from Prudential Center, as the team finished the 2021-22 campaign with a road record of 11-26-4. While there were plenty of negatives to take away from the game including poor puck management, there was at least one positive thanks to the play of Jimmy Vesey.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Division#The New York Rangers#Central Division
ESPN

Arizona hosts Nashville on 7-game home slide

Nashville Predators (45-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7, eighth in the Central) LINE: Coyotes +229, Predators -284; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Nashville looking to break its seven-game home losing streak. The Coyotes are 9-12-4 in division play. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game,...
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC News

ABC News

625K+
Followers
150K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy