Chicago, IL

City announces 14 candidates for civilian police oversight board

 2 days ago

The City of Chicago announced its recommendations for who should serve on Chicago's civilian police oversight board.

The Rules Committee working group recommended 14 candidates to serve on the Interim Community Commission for Public Safety and Police Accountability.

An ordinance passed last summer by the Chicago City Council creates a seven member civilian oversight board that will recommend candidates for police superintendent and COPA administrator, and has the power to fire the COPA chief. It would also make recommendations on police policy. But Chicago's mayor retains the power to hire and fire the CPD superintendent.

The 14 candidates named Tuesday night are: Anthony Driver, Andre Thomas, Yvette Loizon, Beth Brown, Bruce Washington, Dr. Urusula Ricketts, Clifford Nellis, Emma Lozano, Remel Terry, Isaac Troncoso, Luis Carrizales, Oswaldo Gomez, Mamayan Jabateh and Patrick O'Connor.

"These Chicagoans represent the broad diversity of our city, share a commitment to improving public safety in our neighborhoods, and a willingness to serve on this important commission," said Alderman Harry Osterman.

Six of the candidates are from the South Side, four are from the West Side, and four are from the North Side. Three candidates are also younger, aged between 18 and 26.

Next, the candidates must be considered by the full city council, and the Rules Committee will hold a vote to approve them in May.

The interim commission is expected to be in place until summer 2023, when a full commission will be established after district council elections in that year.

The fight for civilian oversight began six years ago after the death of Laquan McDonald.

