Montana State

Kill Order Issued For Smallmouth Bass In Upper Yellowstone River

By Zach Spadt
 3 days ago
Wildlife managers in Montana have issued a kill order for smallmouth bass caught in the upper Yellowstone River. The order comes in the wake of the nonnative species being caught in the Gardner River at its confluence with the Yellowstone just...

