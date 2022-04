With the news of getting Bent LLC and The Railspur Project being awarded the lone package liquor license available, several other businesses were left out, with some not having a bar and grill or brewery license to fall back on. Unfortunately for the Old Cheyenne Elevator project on Cheyenne's West Edge, they've had to essentially stop all progress on development for the Cheyenne landmark.

